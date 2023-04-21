Event gallery: Salon by Jamie QQ Wu and RTG Group

facebook

Beyond digital fashion, entrepreneur Jamie QianQian Wu has had her hands full of late with Salon, a new event series that brings world-leading talents in music, art and culture to Singapore.

Organised with the founding partners of luxury business consultancy RTG Group Asia – Angelito Tan and Jude Robert, the first edition debuted at Wu’s beautiful house in Bukit Timah on March 31, with two-time Grammy award-winning cellist, composer and producer Dana Leong performing his signature multi-genre compositions to a 120-strong audience.

Internationally acclaimed mezzo soprano Seia Lee also took to the stage to lend her incredible vocals to one of Leong’s cello sonatas. The electrifying concert was amplified with exceptional sound provided by acoustic specialist Devialet, while curated artworks by Metis Art & Yeo Workshop set the tone for an art-filled evening. Butler-passed Asian canapés, Krug champagne and drams of Hennessy Paradis further elevated the evening as guests mingled long after the show.

