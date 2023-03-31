Event gallery: The 87th George Washington Ball 2023

A fixture in Singapore’s society calendar since the 1940s, the American Association of Singapore’s George Washington Ball returned with pizzazz for its 87th edition on Feb 4 after a three-year Covid hiatus.

Held again at W Singapore Sentosa Cove’s Great Room to the theme of Hollywood Glamour, the black-tie evening welcomed nearly 400 guests, which included the Ambassador of the United States, The Honorable Jonathan Kaplan, and the Ambassador of Ukraine, Her Excellency Kateryna Zelenko. It was a ritzy and energetic night that began with a dynamic performance by Silent Stars Entertainment, followed by national anthems of Singapore and US sung beautifully by seniors of the Singapore American School.

As with tradition, the dance floor filled up as soon as musicians of Band on the Run took to the stage, while the four-course dinner was being served. The live auction and raffle draw were also exuberant affairs, as bidders competed for luxurious vacations, prized collectibles such as a framed, hand-autographed Michael Jordan Bulls jersey and art. Part of the proceeds of the night will benefit Kidz Horizon Appeal, a local charitable organisation that helps needy childrenwith chronic illnesses.