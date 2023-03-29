Event gallery: Wild Rice’s Rice Ball 2023

Lady Gaga, ancient Chinese and Egyptian royalty, Anubis, Jedi Masters, samsui women, the four main characters of Journey to the West… It is only at theatre company Wild Rice’s signature Rice Ball that you’d see them all converge for a night of rollicking fun.

The much-anticipated dinner fundraiser-concert finally returned with a bang, after a long Covid break, for its 21st edition named The Legendary Ball on Feb 18 at Shangri-La Singapore.

This year, guests gamely dolled up to the dress code of Myths & Legends that saw some truly amazing costumes. Organising committee member Susanna Kang morphed into a dazzling Cleopatra complete with golden wings and headdress; Grace Wong and Wendy Long made us see double in their Anna Wintour guises; and Elaine Lim and Erlina Katuari were exquisite as Audrey Hepburn. There was also no lack of action and comic heroes – Tan Min-Li prowled the venue as Catwoman; Celina Lin was kitted with a samurai sword as The Bride of Kill Bill; while Dana Cheong and Grace Kee were the modern and original iterations of Wonder Woman.

The sea of greats on the Island Ballroom floor was matched by some of Singapore’s most loved veteran thespians on stage. Hosts Hossan Leong and Pam Oei commandeered a slew of captivating performances, including a hilarious sketch by Wild Rice’s very own Glen Goei and Ivan Heng depicting the Chinese mythical Snake Sisters, and ballads by Sean Ghazi and Siti Khaluah paying tribute to Malay cinema’s golden era.

Patrons and donors tucked into a five-course feast showcasing fine local fusion dishes such as hae mee (Sakura ebi capellini), chilli crab (crispy crab ball), and a Drunken Island Cheesecake conceived by Janice Wong. The event, which also featured a silent auction and a chargeable cocktail bar, raised $842,000 in support of the company’s productions and outreach.