The best things to do in Singapore this May 2023

Despite being a small island country, there’s definitely no lack of things to do in Singapore. This vibrant city-state is often buzzy with pop-up events and exhibitions that engage locals and tourists alike. From dining at the newest cafes, restaurants and hawker centres to museum hopping, you’ll definitely find activities to do for the weekend. Read on for our picks on things to do and see in Singapore in May 2023.

What to do in Singapore – May 2023

Around the World

Alliance Française de Singapour has launched Around the World, a travel-themed exhibition inspired by French author Jules Verne and his seminal work ‘Around the World in 80 Days’. The presentation is centred on French transportation via air, land, sea and space through the ages. Various artefacts and items are on display, with highlights ranging from a model of Air France’s Concorde (the world’s first supersonic passenger-carrying commercial airplane) along with its original menu and tableware, to miniature trains and a model of the SS France, the longest Trans-Atlantic liner in the ’60s and ’70s. Visitors can also look forward to a virtual reality experience at the space section, where they’ll view a short film Dans la peau de Thomas Pesquet, which charts the journey of French astronaut Thomas Pesquet who spent six months in the International Space Station.

Around the World happens at Alliance Française de Singapour till July 15. Admission is free.

Tulipmania: Origins of the Tulip

What’s next in Spring after the blooming of Sakura and cherry blossoms? Tulips, of course. This year, Gardens by the Bay presents the vibrant floral with a Turkish twist. Retracing the rich history of tulips back to Turkey, where it was cultivated by the Ottomans, visitors can admire the beauty of Wild Tulips, Crown Tulips and Lily-flowered Tulips through the lens of Turkish culture, art, and architecture. Expect replicas of Galata Tower, as well as Ephesus, the famous Temple of Artemis. These uniquely shaped tulips have been cultivated on Turkish soil and are native to Eastern Türkiye.

Tulipmania: Origins of the Tulip happens at Gardens by The Bay till May 21. Admission fees apply.

GIFFEST by EYEYAH!

Returning for its third edition, GIFFEST by EYEYAH! focuses on GIFs as a medium to explore the world of the ‘IMPERFECT’ through stunning new works by 50 visionary local and international creatives. This exhibition, curated by Steve Lawler, invites visitors to discover the beauty and value of imperfection as an essential aspect of human creativity and expression.

The ‘IMPERFECT’ theme spotlights the prevalent social issue of perfectionism and its impact on society, challenging expectations and attitudes. Highlights include immersive works by artists Takahiro Komuro (@tkomfactory), Buro UFHO (@yanandjun), and Arya Mularama (@aryamularama).

GIFFEST by EYEYAH! happens from May 18 to August 26 at the National Design Centre Level 1 Atrium.

The Glen Grant Pop-Up at CHIJMES

To celebrate World Whisky Day 2023, the team at Campari Group Asia will take over CHIJMES with The Glen Grant Pop-Up. Showcasing the intricate process and unique elements of the Glen Grant story, visitors can know more about the aromatic whiskey‘s core collection – Arboralis, 10, 12, 15 & 18YO – with sampling sips. Besides sessions of mini masterclasses for a guided appreciation of their products, David Yeung, Campari Singapore’s brand ambassador, will be on-site to share his knowledge on the distilled alcoholic beverage.

The Glen Grant Pop-Up happens at CHIJMES on May 19-20.

Singapore HeritageFest 2023 – Singapore Turf Club

Ever wondered what happens before a horse racing match commences? Go behind the scenes at Singapore Turf Club (STC) to discover the necessary operations required to ensure a smooth race. Held as part of Singapore HeritageFest 2023 and STC’s 180 years celebration, participants can see the action on and off the tracks while gaining exclusive access to the races. In another stable tour, participants can tour Southeast Asia’s premier equestrian facility to experience grooming and feeding a horse before going on a leisure horse ride in STC’s world-class arena.

The Singapore Turf Club’s behind-the-scenes experience happens on May 21. Admission fees apply.

LAVO Party Brunch: Festa Del Vino edition

Part of Marina Bay Sands’ two-week-long Food & Wine Festival, LAVO will present an Italian-themed brunch that celebrates the best of Italian wines. The F&B brand’s signature day club concept will transform the venue to reflect the Italian Amalfi Coast too. Sip on a curated selection of Italian vinos, champagne and bespoke cocktails that pair with a delectable brunch spread of LAVO’s signature Italian-American gastronomic creations.

LAVO Party Brunch: Festa Del Vino edition happens at Marina Bay Sands on May 27.

CÉ LA VI Singapore Global DJ series at Club Lounge

Don’t be a wallflower. Plan an exciting night out with friends at CÉ LA VI Singapore this May. Party to the tunes spun by world-renowned DJs like DJ Markhese, DJ Olive F, and DJ Magdalena at the Club Lounge. From chill house to groovy disco, their curated setlists will guarantee a fabulous and unforgettable time spent with your beloved homies.

Club Lounge’s Global DJ series happens at CÉ LA VI Singapore on May 19-20, and 27. Prices start from SGD38 nett.

Glamping in the Wild at The Singapore Zoo

Connect with nature and animals at the Singapore Zoo via the return of their glamping experience. This refreshed ‘Glamping in the Wild’ programme will feature behind-the-scenes tours like insights into animal healthcare and the working processes at Wildlife Nutrition Centre. The day ends in your dome tent as Mother Nature coaxes you to sleep with the soothing sounds of the Upper Seletar Reservoir.

Glamping in the Wild happens at The Singapore Zoo from April 1 onwards.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Ever wondered what it’d be like to see the majestic artworks by celebrated artist Vincent van Gogh come to life? Give your senses a treat at Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in RWS. Seen by more than five million visitors worldwide since 2017, the exhibition finally makes its Southeast Asian debut in Singapore.

Experience the iconic Dutch painter’s works including Starry Night and Sunflowers through a mix of stunning replicas, cutting-edge digital projections, Virtual Reality (VR), and mesmerising atmospheric light and sound across thematic zones like ‘About the Artist’, ‘Anamorphose’, and ‘Japonisme’ (a first for the exhibition).

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience happens daily except Tuesdays from March 2023. Tickets start from SGD15 for children and SGD24 for adults.

Sneakertopia

After successfully launching in Los Angeles, the sneaker-centric experiential and street culture exhibition will make its Asia debut in Singapore. Founded by Emmy Award-winning producer Steve Harris and Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Steve Brown in 2019, Sneakertopia will showcase more than just limited edition hyped kicks (we’re talking more than a hundred pairs).

There will also be close to 50 murals, installations, designs and displays from 13 renowned American creatives such as McFlyy, Michael Murphy, and Mimi Yoon, which explore American street and pop culture. The spotlight will also shine on Singapore and Southeast Asia’s creative practices. This dedicated section showcases works by 16 Singaporean and locally-based creatives including artists Jahan Loh, Sam Lo, Soph O, and contemporary art and design collective PHUNK.

Sneakertopia happens from Feb 25 to July 30 at ArtScience Museum Singapore. Ticket prices start from SGD18.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore