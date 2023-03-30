facebook

Event gallery: Adrian and Susan Peh’s annual festive dinner

By Yanni Tan
Editor-In-Chief
30 Mar 2023
People
An annual Chinese New Year calendar fixture among the society set is Adrian and Susan Peh’s dinner hosted at home.

Themed Enchanted Spring, this year’s affair on Feb 4 was not just a boisterous celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, but also a tribute to Susan’s 96-year-old father Mark Leong, who is born under the same zodiac sign. From an idyllic photo backdrop to two exquisite cocktails to the couple’s signature Prosperity Toss, the bunny inspirations added a touch of charm to the proceedings. The massive lohei was undoubtedly an experience to remember, with all 120 guests taking turns at tossing up good luck. Other highlights also included a performance by local jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro and two other musicians from Jazz Association (Singapore), of which Susan is a founding director; a delectable spread of local fare; and a garden-themed dessert room filled with marvellous sweet treats.

Yanni Tan

Editor-In-Chief

Yanni Tan began her journalistic career as a rookie reporter at a local newspaper, covering lifestyle, crime and education. She has since chalked up 20 years of writing and editing experience at a variety of women's and luxury magazines, mainly in the features, travel, and watches and jewellery beats. She currently oversees both the print and digital editions of Prestige Singapore magazine, and has a keen interest in luxury lifestyle, environmental conservation, private wealth and corporate leadership.

