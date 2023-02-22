These are the major golf events in Singapore in 2023

With some of the world’s most beautiful and well-maintained courses, Singapore is counted among the best hosts for major golf events.

Lion City has earned its coveted place among the best golfing destinations in the world. The Master’s Course at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club is one of the world’s best courses and has been the venue of prestigious tournaments such as Caltex Masters. The Marina Bay Golf Course is Singapore’s only 18-hole public golf course. There is also the splendid 27-hole golf course at Orchid Country Club, one of the most luxurious private members’ clubs in Singapore.

Of course, the Sentosa Golf Club, with its two renowned courses — The Serapong and The Tanjong — is the crown jewel of all golf venues in the city-state.

Golfing in Singapore is already heating up with the 2023 calendar featuring prestigious tournaments that would see some of the best players in the world teeing off on the courses. The Laguna National Golf Resort Club played host to the Singapore Classic from 9 to 12 February.

The Singapore Classic is part of the DP World Tour, previously known as the European Tour. The tournament marked the return of the DP World Tour to Singapore for the first time in nine years. The championship and its prize purse of SGD 2.77 million were won by Ockie Strydom of South Africa.

The golf tournaments and events to watch out for in Singapore

