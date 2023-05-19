Sam Smith is coming to Singapore as part of their ‘Gloria’ tour

Mummy don’t know Daddy’s getting hot, for he’s at the concert that will snatch everyone’s wigs. Sam Smith is officially coming to Singapore as part of ‘Gloria’ The Tour.

Sam Smith is coming to Singapore as part of his ‘Gloria’ world tour

Mark your calendar for 24 October, 2023. Sam Smith is coming to Singapore, and the concert will be held at Singapore Indoor Stadium—so plan your day carefully.

The Asia leg of the tour was announced just last night, and most ticket details have not been revealed just yet. Of course, it’s official that the spotlight will be on Sam’s newest album Gloria that was released back in January, but we also expect other bangers and popular songs in his discography. Many fans have rejoiced hearing of Sam’s return. We know we’re not the only one.

‘Gloria’ The Tour will commence in Asia in Bangkok, before the artist goes on to Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka, Yokohama, Seoul, Manila, and Singapore.

For those who are unacquainted with Sam Smith, where were you? Go stream Unholy (ft. Kim Petras). It won a Grammy.

This isn’t Sam’s first rodeo in Singapore, for they had performed at the same venue in 2018. And now the icon is coming back in town, and we welcome this very much.

For more information, check out Sam Smith’s website.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

(Main and Featured Image Credit: Sam Smith/Facebook)