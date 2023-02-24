Event Gallery: Sienna Jueptner’s birthday celebration

The Tanglin Club’s Raffles Room was sparkling with shimmering fabrics, chrome balloons and iridescent neon accents in varying shades of pink for Sienna Jueptner’s 12th birthday celebration on Jan 2.

Organised by Sienna’s tastemaker mum Rasina Rubin, the party had a “Kawaii” theme, with activities like a slime workshop that little guests could customise their creations, and a craft station for assembling boba tea keychains and miniature flower pots. The delectable spread, which was specially designed for the occasion, featured Sienna’s favourite English and local high tea favourites such as coronation chicken, finger sandwiches and made-to-order popiah and kueh pie tee. The chocolate fountain, desserts and the striking cake topped with personalised figurines of the birthday girl and her dog, were, of course, a hit with the young ones. Sienna says of her birthday bash, “It was a truly magical experience to remember! I was euphoric to see my friends and family after a break of big celebrations because of Covid. I can’t wait for the next party!”

