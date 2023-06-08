Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam to run for president

Singapore’s Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has announced that he will be running for president in the upcoming election, which must be held by September 13 2023.

In a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on June 8, Mr Tharman stated that he’d be resigning from the People’s Action Party and stepping down from his existing Cabinet roles as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies on July 7. “I wish to inform you that I have decided to put myself forward as a candidate in the forthcoming presidential election. I hence wish to retire from politics and all my positions in Government,” he said.

More about Singapore SM Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s bid to become president

Mr Tharman, who has also been a Member of Parliament for Jurong GRC since 2001, added that he would “first fulfil [his] immediate official commitments in Singapore and internationally, and ensure that arrangements are fully in place for constituents of Jurong GRC to be well-served for the rest of the electoral term.”

His other ministerial positions include Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Deputy Chairman of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), and Chairman of the Economic Development Board’s International Advisory Council.

“What will never change is my conviction in the continuing Singapore story: a society where everyone has the support to uplift themselves regardless of their starting point in life, and a multiracial nation whose citizens take pride in its unique identity and feel a deepening sense of togetherness,” Mr Tharman concluded in his letter.

PM Lee accepted Mr Tharman’s resignation in a reply letter, where he acknowledged the latter’s contributions to Singapore. “Your departure from the Cabinet and the Party will be a heavy loss to me and my team. We will miss your leadership, insightful views, and wise counsel. But I understand why you have decided to make this move and run for President. It is in keeping with the spirit of public service and sense of duty that you have shown all these years,” said the Prime Minister.

“Should you be elected as our next President, I fully appreciate that you will now be in a different role with different responsibilities. You will no longer be a member of the executive; instead you will be exercising your custodial powers independently to protect our past reserves and the integrity of the public service as specified in the Constitution. This is a vital function in the Singapore system of government. I am confident that you will carry out these duties scrupulously and with the independence of mind you have always displayed.”

Details on the 2023 Singapore Presidential Election

Current president Halimah Yacob, who is Singapore’s first female president, declared last month that she would not be running for a second term.

The last contested Presidential Election took place in 2011, and saw former politician Tony Tan emerging victorious. Madam Halimah was elected in 2017 in a reserved election, which was open to only Malay candidates.

The upcoming poll, which is expected to take place between June 13 and September 13 when Madam Halimah’s term ends, will be open to candidates of all races.

