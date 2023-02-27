From private jets to BMWs: Most expensive things owned by Gautam Adani, one of the world’s richest men

Back on 16 September 2022, Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani surpassed LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault to become the second-richest person in the world by the net worth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That was the highest ranking any Asian businessman ever landed on the index. At the time, Elon Musk held the top position.

However, by mid-December 2022, Arnault became the richest billionaire on the index. While he continues to hold the position as of 27 February 2023, Adani has tumbled to 30th place. Between his two rankings, Adani’s net worth fell from USD 146.9 billion (SGD 198.35 billion) to USD 39.9 billion (SGD 53.87 billion) — a drop of over USD 100 billion (SGD 135 billion) — on the index.

In the same period, Adani slipped from the third place, with USD 152.2 billion (SGD 205.5 billion), on Forbes‘ Real-Time Billionaires List to 37th place with a current net worth of USD 33.7 billion (SGD 45.5 billion).

This fall was triggered in January 2023 following a controversial report by the American short-selling firm, Hindenburg Research, which accused Adani of conducting the “biggest con in corporate history.”

Adani may have fallen behind Mukesh Ambani, but he is still one of the richest Asians in the world, with several expensive things among his assets.

Adani began his journey as a diamond sorter, in the burgeoning diamond business in Mumbai. And, just within three years, he dominated the industry and became a millionaire at the age of 20. He subsequently founded the Adani Group, a multinational company, specialising in several areas in 1988 and amassed huge wealth thereafter.

The founder and chairman of Adani Group enjoys numerous privileges, including rare and expensive things that are a dream for many. And, it is intriguing to know about some of the highly prized things that the tycoon owns.

Here is a list of expensive things and assets Gautam Adani owns

Aircraft

Bombardier Challenger 605

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Canadian Challenger 605 was bought by Gautam Adani in 2009.

This midsize corporate jet offers the biggest cabin area in its class and can carry 12 passengers with standard configurations. With a journey time of up to eight hours and a range of 7,400 kilometres, Challenger 605 is said to be an updated version of Challenger 604 with inside-out advancements and improvements, as per Jetcraft.

The plane is powered by two General Electric CF34-3B engines providing 8,729 pounds of thrust. For long-range trips, it can fly at a maximum speed of 870 km/h. It has world-class facilities, including LCD displays on each seat, a full-service gallery to prepare meals, free domestic WiFi and in-flight luggage compartments.

Embraer Legacy 650

The Embraer Legacy 650 is one of Gautam Adani’s most preferred modes of travel for his business meetings. With three-zoned cabins, this business aircraft can accommodate up to 14 passengers, delivering one of the most peaceful aircraft experiences in its class.

With the power of two Rolls-Royce AE3007 A2 engines, a thrust of 9,020 pounds and a top speed of 850 km/h, this jet is a time saver. It has a new ventral tank, engines, and wings that aren’t seen on the previous model, Legacy 600.

The Embraer Legacy 650 has vast passenger space, and an industry-standard entertainment system. The jet also provides access to Wi-Fi and LCD TVs in each seat, giving the best experience for its flyers.

Hawker Beechcraft 850XP

The Hawker Beechcraft 850XP is one of the most popular business jets of all time, and it continues to be a favourite of Indian billionaires, including Gautam Singhania apart from Adani.

The Hawker Beechcraft 850XP, developed in the United Kingdom, was the first business jet in its sector to include Hawker Beechcraft’s proprietary blended winglets, which give an improved performance in hot and high environments.

The jet is capable of reaching a maximum height of 39,000 feet, while consuming less fuel than its predecessors. It can accommodate up to 15 guests with its highly comfortable business class seats.

The Hawker Beechcraft 850XP is the ideal business aircraft for those wanting elegance and power in one package. As for the cabin facilities, the jet offers a stand-up headroom, LCD lighting, touch-screen seat controls, breathable seats and plenty of in-cabin storage.

Cars

Range Rover LWB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hottest Cars In India ™ (@hottestcarsin.india)

According to multiple media reports, Adani owns a majestic white beast belonging to the mid-spec series of Range Rover by Land Rover. The long-wheelbase and seven-seater version has a three-litre inline-six diesel engine, with a torque output capacity of 700 Nm and maximum output of 346 bhp. The 8-speed automatic transmission and the four-wheel-drive system is standard like other versions by the brand.

With classic wood inlays and black piano inserts, the interior personifies comfort and luxury to the core. Costing around INR 4 crores (USD 485,000/SGD 654,859 approximately), this is one of the newest additions to Adani’s fleet of cars.

BMW 7 series

Gautam Adani’s car collection includes the most exotic machines that money can buy. Among them, one can’t ignore his lavish BMW 7 Series.

The BMW 7 Series is the German automaker’s most remarkable work since it provides more power and comfort than any other vehicle in its class.

It gets its power from a V12 engine, that, depending on the type may be customised for increased capacity. The BMW 7 Series model, which is priced lowest, the ‘BMW 7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature,’ costs around INR 1.42 crore, while the most expensive variant costs INR 2.42 crore.

For speed lovers, this automobile is a beast since it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, and peak out at 250 km/h. Also, it has a peak speed of 40 km/h, and an electric driving range of 53 kilometres.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is the pinnacle of elegance that perfectly fits Gautam Adani’s lifestyle. The vehicle is believed to cost around INR 6.21 crores (SGD 1.09 million), making it one of the most expensive cars owned by him.

The vehicle exudes luxury, with large cabin-like seats and out-of-the-world amenities. The Rolls-Royce Ghost is a sedan car that comfortably seats up to 5 people.

Its specifications include a 6.6-litre V12 twin-turbo engine with a maximum torque of 780 Nm and a power output of 562 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in only 5 seconds, making it one of the most versatile sedans in the premium car market.

Ferrari California

Billionaires and supercars always have a connection and Adani is a vehicle enthusiast who owns a number of fast cars. The 2008 Ferrari California is one of his most prized possesions, that is a head-turner.

The Ferrari California is powered by two fuel-injected V8 engines that deliver 485 Nm (49 kgm) of torque at 5000 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr within 4 seconds, making it the quickest sports car in its class.

It also includes a retractable hardtop, an aerodynamic body, an upgraded chassis, tyre pressure and temperature monitoring system, and additional cushioned seats for added comfort.

Property

Adani’s 400-crore (SGD 65 million) house

One of the most costly residences in India’s capital city belongs to Adani.

According to a report by LiveMint, Gautam Adani won a INR 400 crore offer to buy Aditya Estates Pvt Ltd, now known as the ‘Adani House.’ The palatial home spans over 3.4 acres and is located in New Delhi’s most opulent neighbourhood.

He acquired the property in February 2020 after winning a bid. Adani paid INR 265 crore (around SGD 43 million) up front and another INR 135 crore (around SGD 22 million) to cover the statutory expenses, for a total deal value of INR 400 crore.

Although not much information about the interiors has been disclosed, it can be said that it is one of the most intriguing mansions in New Delhi’s upscale Mandi House.

Along with the expensive things mentioned above, Adani owns and controls several big sectors in India, and his business interests span from infrastructure, commodities and power generation to real estate and more.

(Main and Featured Images: Gautam Adani/@gautam_adani/Twitter)