A brief look at the net worth of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah

Another royal event that has caught everyone’s attention this year apart from the crowning of King Charles III, is the wedding of the Jordanian royals’ eldest son, Prince Hussein. The young lad got married to Saudi Arabia based architect, Rajwa Alseif, on 1 June. The couple was formally engaged in a traditional Muslim ceremony in August 2022. The Jordanian royals welcomed the new family member with a grand ceremony.

Hussein bin Abdullah is the Crown Prince of Jordan, who is also a member of the Hashemite dynasty. The Jordanian royal member claims to be the 42nd-generation and a direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad. Being born with a silver spoon, the eldest son of Jordanian royal enjoys a net worth that will blow your mind. Let’s take a look at Prince Hussein’s net worth and luxurious life as a Jordanian royal.

How wealthy is Jordanian royals’ eldest son Prince Hussein?

Hussein, currently a Captain in the Jordanian Armed Forces, is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah. Just like other members of the Jordanian Royal family, Prince Hussein lives a very kingly life. Hussein is the namesake of his grandfather, King Hussein. The Hashemites including the Jordanian royals are the oldest-ruling dynasty in the Muslim world. They are also the second-oldest ruling dynasty in the world, after the Imperial House of Japan.

Educational background of the Jordanian Royals’ eldest son

Hussein completed his primary education at the International School of Choueifat and the International Amman Academy. He then joined King’s Academy in 2012 to finish his high school studies. The prince obtained his bachelor’s degree in International History from Georgetown University in 2016. He later graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2017.

Prince Hussein’s royal duties

Unlike other Jordanian royals, such as the Crown Prince’s father, Prince Hussein’s role is mostly ceremonial. Hussein has no association with any political issues. He is in charge of the Crown Prince Foundation which works to look over a technical university and several scientific and humanitarian initiatives. In 2015, Prince Hussein became the youngest person ever to chair a UN Security Council session. He was 20 years old back then.

The royal wedding

The Jordanian royals have always garnered attention for their stately weddings. Crown Prince Hussein met Rajwa Al Saif through a mutual friend. Al Saif is the daughter of Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif and Azza bint Nayef bin Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Sudairi (daughter of a maternal first cousin of King Salman of Saudi Arabia). The couple got married at the Zahran Palace.

The net worth of the Jordanian Royals’ eldest son

Prince Hussein, the Crown Prince of Jordan has reportedly a net worth of USD 5 million. He is considered to be one of the richest and most popular princes in the world. The head of the Jordanian royals, King Abdullah has a net worth of USD 750 million, according to The Sun. The family owns a multinational network of real estate properties estimated to be around USD 100 million.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

All Images: Courtesy Prince Hussein/Instagram