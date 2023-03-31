Celebrating Women: Leanne Robers of She Loves Tech is named Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year

At the sixth Monaco Women’s Forum on March 23, Singapore entrepreneur Leanne Robers received the Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year award for her achievements and contribution to the tech industry.

Robers, who was part of Prestige Singapore’s inaugural Women of Power list, is the co-founder of She Loves Tech, the world’s largest startup competition and accelerator programme for women in tech. Founded in 2015 with a mission to create a supportive ecosystem for female innovators, She Loves Tech operates in more than 50 countries, and have raised over US$300mil in funding for women-led and women-impact tech startups.

Themed around “the global transverbal impact of digitalisation and technology in society”, this year’s Monaco Women Forum also honoured two other remarkable leaders: Zimi Zawacha, an associate professor from Italy, and Manila Di Giovanni, the world’s youngest female tech CEO from Monaco. Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, the honorary presidents of the Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year Awards, as well as Cinzia Sgambati-Colman, the president and founder, were among the attendees of the international forum.

“It was an incredible opportunity to speak at the Monaco Women Forum and share She Loves Tech’s story with everyone,” says Robers. “I did not expect to win the ‘Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year’ special award, which was such a surprise and an honour! I met so many inspiring women here, including Princess Charlene, whom I had the pleasure of sitting next to during the gala dinner. We exchanged stories about the projects we are involved in and the impact we are excited about creating globally. The hospitality shown by everyone in Monaco has been wonderful and the principality will always be special place for me.”

Beyond the awards ceremony, the Monaco Women’s Forum also brought together insiders for a panel discussion on how digitalisation and technology can accelerate the transition to a green economy and a near-zero cost society. Robers spoke alongside cybersecurity expert Domitilla Benigni, Maria-Teresa Minotti of Paypal, Veronica Iacovacci of Sant’Anna Institute, Manila di Giovanni of DWorld, and Laurent Marochini, the head of innovation at Société Générale Luxembourg.