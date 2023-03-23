Chris Labrooy on his larger than life artworks and Porsche tributes

Himself a Porsche fan and owner, Labrooy is known for his imaginative 3D renderings with surreal twists on everyday objects. His dreamy yet subversive compositions incorporate CGI, merging architecture, visual art and typography. We catch up with the artist to talk about his creative process and passion for cars.

The installation is the brainchild of digital artist Chris Labrooy and was commissioned for Porsche’s global The Art of Dream initiative, which returned to Singapore for a second edition this year.

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay during early this year’s Singapore Art Week would not have missed a massive sculpture of a race car driver in the marque’s iconic Signal Yellow. Named Dream Big, the 3.5m-tall artwork was a striking sight in the foreground of the Supertrees, emerging from the concrete with a hand playfully pushing a real-life white Porsche 911 Carrera 4S .

I would like to think I am versatile. I can easily spend days playing and experimenting with my art and process. At the other end of the spectrum, I can be quite focused if I know I have to deliver a commission and fulfil certain criteria. I think that is the designer in me. I always like to think of myself as an artist and a designer.

What draws you to cars?

For as long as I can remember, I had a car in my hand. Crawling along the floor and pushing a die-cast metal car is a vivid childhood memory. I would always draw side elevations, and as I got older, I would start interacting with them through video games like Gran Turismo.

What about Porsche makes you a fan?

The most exciting thing about great engineering and cars is when it transitions into an emotional experience. I am in awe of car companies like Porsche, because they create such complex products that comprise so many disciplines. There is artistry in being good at something. There is art in really good mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, material science, product design, etc. For example, the Porsche 911 is a confluence of all the above – into a single automobile with artistry embedded into all of its parts.

Tell us about your design process.

The ideas happen at all times of the day. It is very important to have some paper handy to sketch ideas down or take notes on my phone. I am usually at my desk between 6.30am and 9.30am every day, and sometimes I can get straight into a task or I can procrastinate. I have learnt over the years that it is best for me to find time to work on what is most exciting to me rather than the most urgent. I feel I get more done this way. If I have a deadline, I am pretty good at focusing on the task, hustling and getting the job done.

What inspired Dream Big?

The brief from Porsche was to create a piece of artwork that explored the theme of dreams. They also wanted to incorporate a car as part of the installation, which was a challenge that thrilled me. The code name for the project was “Caught the Bug” in reference to catching the car bug. Motoring enthusiasts are usually always born young, and I’ve been a car enthusiast for as long as I can remember. Cars have a way of stimulating your imagination as a child, which is hard to shake, and the Dream Big sculpture is definitely about this.

How do you sustain your creativity?

When I run low on creativity, it often means I am bored. Boredom is pretty useful to kickstart the creative process in search of interesting ideas. I find that if I just do the work and trust the process, then an idea will appear. Creativity is a way of life and it’s important to be alert to new ideas. It can also be useful to explore old ideas and create new iterations of them.

Your works often feature dream sequences that incorporate the surreal into the everyday. Why?



A lot of the work I create is a result of the medium I use. Digital and CGI open a lot of possibilities that could be hard to do in reality. For example, it would be impossible to coordinate placing 12 Porsche 911 Carrera RSs in a swimming pool in order to photograph them. With digital, I can. I like the contrast of the ordinary and the surreal.

Tell us about your favourite art spaces around the world.

I don’t really have favourites. I think a really memorable experience in recent times was at the Association of Visual Artists Vienna Secession. US conceptual artist Alex Da Corte exhibited Slow Graffiti, which was full of feeling and intrigue.

This story first appeared in the March issue of Prestige Singapore