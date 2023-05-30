The Craft of Coffee: Faye Sai of Coffee Break on continuing a family legacy

When it comes to Singapore coffee culture, tradition and innovation go hand-in-hand. In this series, three industry insiders spill the beans on the evolving scene and what makes a perfect cup of coffee.

FAYE SAI

Business development manager of Coffee Break

Feisty, with a charming knack for speaking candidly, Faye Sai is the unofficial face and one third of Coffee Break. The hawker coffee stall brand with three locations and an e-commerce store is run by her and her two siblings. A favourite with office workers in the Central Business District, Coffee Break offers both sock-brewed traditional kopi and flavoured lattes.

Tell us about your family’s legacy in kopi-brewing.

The business started in 1935. My grandfather came to Singapore from Hainan Island in China and opened a coffee shop. My dad was one of three sons, and took over the business. My siblings and I grew up in a kopitiam, and I was in my teens when we had to help dad. That’s how we learnt about roasting and brewing. Everything we know about coffee is from my grandfather and father, and through trial and error. We are now the third-generation owners.

When did you decide to run Coffee Break full-time?

My A-Level results weren’t great, so I spent a year working at Coffee Break. In that year, I had a love-hate relationship with being a hawker. At the end of it, I wanted to take over the business, but my dad told me to get my degree first. I majored in business, and my three years of projects and assignments revolved around the shop.

Customer service is something that I enjoy and am good at. Coupled with the fact that there is always free-flow coffee, everything fell into place.

How are you evolving the business?

We decided that we can’t open so many brick and mortar shops by ourselves. Three is the maximum, so we’re looking into franchising as another way to have more outlets.

We also have our retail products that we are proud of, like our Nespresso-compatible and compostable kopi O kosong capsules. Our instant mixes were born out of our own laziness as we wanted to drink our popular sea salt caramel lattes at home.

The best part about a family-run business is that we can quickly put into action any decisions we make, like we have with our retail products.

How is traditional kopi different from cafe brews?

Traditionally, local Nanyang kopi uses Robusta beans, which we get from various suppliers and farms, and mix them. They’re then roasted in sugar and butter in our unique blend.

Robusta beans are higher in caffeine and have a much lower price point compared to Arabica beans, which are commonly used in Western-style brews. The method of roasting in sugar and butter causes them to look burnt, as compared to the nice brown sheen of Arabica coffee.

Do you use the same beans across all your brews?

We use Arabica beans for the lattes and other modern brews. But we also add a hint of traditional kopi into them because it has a heavier body. It carries the flavours very well. The coffee in flavoured lattes at cafes is often mild, but our lattes have both Arabica and Robusta beans for more caffeine and a stronger coffee taste.

How did your stint as a barista influence your perspective on local coffee culture?

I was a full-time barista for two years and I travelled to Melbourne, where I volunteered in the World Barista Championship to see how people in other parts of the world drink their coffee.

We’re very lucky in Singapore as we have a strong coffee-drinking culture. I think that has helped third-wave speciality coffee, coffee chains and local Singaporean coffee hawkers like us to be easily accepted.

We should be promoting our own local coffee. Since speciality coffee is popular, why can’t we do the same for what has already been in existence for so long?

With the popularity of Western coffee, do you think there’ll come a time when Singapore kopi might become forgotten or obsolete?

What we have is a natural ecosystem where young people drink both fancy brews and local coffee. The older generation, who has grown up on kopi, are now also giving the fancy drinks a try at our stall. Coffee drinkers in Singapore swing both ways and that’s unique, so I don’t think kopi will ever become obsolete.

Singapore coffee has a big growth potential and the opportunity to be known on the world stage, especially since our hawker culture has been recognised by Unesco. At our stalls, we get many young tourists who try both our lattes and kopi to see how they differ. We’re in a unique position and have a social responsibility to educate the people who sample our brews.

What would you like to see more of in the industry?

Compassion and empathy, especially from customers. Also, I think a little more kindness and patience towards new coffee hawkers, who are still trying to find their footing. No one sets out to serve you a bad cup of coffee. If you take a step back, you’ll see that we’re all just trying to make a living and survive.

ART DIRECTION: AUDREY CHAN

PHOTOGRAPHY: WINSTON CHUANG

HAIR & MAKE-UP: BENEDICT CHOO