The Craft of Coffee: Jason and Nigel Soon of Kim Guan Guan on honouring the Singapore kopi

When it comes to Singapore coffee culture, tradition and innovation go hand-in-hand. In this series, three industry insiders spill the beans on the evolving scene and what makes a perfect cup of coffee.

JASON AND NIGEL SOON

Founder and CEO, and brand partnerships and growth manager, respectively, of Kim Guan Guan Coffee





For Jason Soon, starting Kim Guan Guan Coffee (KGG) was a road riddled with obstacles. In 1988, with no knowledge about coffee, he started the business with a partner who left after just two years. From there, it was an uphill battle to earn his customers’ trust, learn the ins-and-outs about coffee roasting and eventually introduce automation into the process. Today, KGG is a household name, supplying ground coffee powder made from Robusta and Columbian beans to coffee shops and chains across the island. Jason (J) and his son, Nigel (N) also run Kim’s Duet, their recently rebranded B2C brand of take-home, local steep coffee bags available online and at selected retail stores.

How do you roast your beans?

J: Roasting is an art. You’re essentially trying to bake the coffee without boiling the surface of the beans. After baking, we add margarine and sugar. The most tedious part is the caramelising. Western coffee only needs one roast and that might take about 12 minutes. But ours need about 35 minutes. When we caramelise the beans with the sugar, the timing has to be accurate or the sugar will turn bitter or sour. If that happens, the blend won’t give you the taste of Singapore kopi.

We also need to be mindful of the temperature during roasting and caramelising. The beans are then quickly separated while hot to prevent them from hardening and clumping together.

What makes a good cup of kopi?

J: Aside from roasting, a good cup of kopi is in how you brew it. We tell our clients how much water is needed for one bag of coffee. I also tell them to let the coffee sit for three to four minutes before they hand-pull.

How would you describe Singapore’s coffee culture?

J: Our local coffee is a culture that our forefathers have passed down to us. Coffee brings people together. It definitely inspires connections.

N: I often refer to coffee as a social lubricant. I also think there’s a story in every cup as it sparks conversation.

Jason, how are you imparting your knowledge to Nigel?

J: I’m putting my trust in him with regards to how he’s going to help us bring in business from those of his generation and put us on the global stage.

Nigel, has your perception of traditional coffee roasting changed since you joined the company?

N: I used to think that we’re just a supplier. I didn’t even really like coffee initially, but once I started drinking it with milk, I got hooked. I think Singapore coffee is unique to us. It’s not something you can find in our neighbouring countries, as the way they roast their coffee is different. It’s something that I strive to share with Singaporeans of my generation.

However, with the rising costs of raw materials, there is only so much you can do in Singapore. Our next direction is to see how we can expand internationally.

How different was the roasting process in the earlier days?

J: Back then, we had to hold the gunny sack and pour the coffee into the biscuit tins one by one. We’d use a ladder, and one person would be at the top holding the sack, while the other would be holding the tin. For every batch of coffee that we roast, we’d pour it into a stainless steel tray on the floor where we separate all the coffee beans. We’d then have a fan to cool them down or they will harden. It involved a lot manual labour, but we’ve automated this process.

If we don’t, this trade will die. The younger ones wouldn’t want to work in this business. N: I’ve to add that automation also gives us more control and consistency.

What inspires you to continue this tradition of Singapore kopi?

J: Coffee is in my blood. I want to showcase what our local coffee can do. What Western coffee can do, we can do, and what Western coffee can’t do, we can do too.

Tell us about Kim’s Duet.

N: We rebranded our B2C brand called Guan’s Coffee, which was only available to clients who called to order. In 2021, we renamed it Kim’s Duet and we’ve added new and reformulated products offering reduced sugar content, as well as dairy- free alternatives.

Going the healthier route is our way of innovating because we want to change perceptions about local coffee as it’s often deemed inferior compared to the well-known Western brands. To target a bigger crowd, we tried to integrate new things, like oatmilk powder. We are the first in Singapore to do so. We’ve also tried to keep things natural, so we don’t add any flavouring to the pure coffee grounds.

We also try to educate consumers that our local steep bags are different from instant coffee. Even the filter paper is of a better quality as it’s able to filter out micro grounds and oil so that you get a much cleaner cup of coffee at the end.

What’s next?

J: Our products are sold at Tangs and Hao Mart, as well as at our first pop-up store at Jewel Changi Airport. We also hope for our coffee to to be retailed at more hotels in Singapore.

N: Tourists come to Singapore to eat chilli crab and chicken rice, but no one ever goes for Singapore coffee. I want that to change and for our kopi to become a recognised Singaporean speciality.

