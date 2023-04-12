Jung Chae-yul: Things to know about the late K-drama star

South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul, who received global fame for the 2020 hit Netflix K-drama series Zombie Detective, was reportedly found dead in her apartment on 11 April.

Following the passing of the 26-year-old actor, her agency, Management S, told Hankyung.com, “We have to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news. Actress Jung has left us. According to the wishes of the bereaved family, who are in greater sorrow than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly and privately,” as per the Korean news platform Naver.

According to the media outlet, Jung was shooting for a K-drama named Wedding Impossible, which is based on a web novel of the same name, before her death.

Know more about Jung Chae-yul

Born in 1996, Jung Chae-yul is a model-turned-actor who began her career with the 2016 show Devil’s Runaway. Represented by Esteem Entertainment then, she bagged a role in the South Korean film Deep (2018) directed by Cho Sung-kyu.

In 2020, Jung played the role of Bae Yoon-mi in the fantasy thriller drama Zombie Detective, which premiered on 21 September and received massive critical and commercial recognition. The series starring Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Ju-hyun and Kwon Hwa-woon in leading roles, later went ahead to win the Best Challenge Award at the 18th KBS Entertainment Awards.

As per the Naver report, the filming of her latest project, Wedding Impossible, has been cancelled following her sudden demise.

Fans pay tribute to the actor online

After the news of her death, fans flooded Jung’s final Instagram post with messages of shock and sadness. Netizens respected her agency’s request to avoid speculating or spreading rumours and instead expressed their sympathy towards her family.

Her last Instagram post consists of a series of photographs, shared three days before her demise and shows a happy Jung enjoying music and drinks.

Jung was a dedicated actor and the world will remember her for her passion and craft.

(Main and featured image: Chaeyull/Instagram)