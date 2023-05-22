Ong Keng Sen, the founding artistic director of T:>Works, on the first edition of the Per°Form Open Academy of Arts and Activation

Think of the word “academy” and a hierarchical institution comes to mind. “If you belong to it, you must have qualified with the desired educational level, have a membership or be invited,” says Ong Keng Sen. At the T:>Works (formerly named Theatreworks) Per°Form Open Academy of Arts and Activation, he turned the word on its head.

Conceptualised and led by Ong, the live gathering saw three days of free workshops from April 13 to 16 that culminated in a 14-hour marathon, where participants could stay, leave and come back as they wish. Sessions were led by 14 Per°Form fellows from the Global South – Africa, Arab World, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean and South America – and its diaspora. Hailing from varied disciplines such as curation, education, visual culture and performance, these intersectional practitioners presented their contextualised research, with the broad goal of sharing knowledge and discourse.

Ong, a critically acclaimed arts practitioner and former director of the Singapore International Festival of the Arts from 2014 to 2017, discusses his reflections on the inaugural edition of Per°Form Open Academy and the state of the arts in Singapore today.

You’ve been in the arts industry for 35 years. What’s changed?

I did my first professional production, Beauty World, in 1988, fresh out of law school. From that time until now, I can see the transformations in the art scene – from both the artist’s and audience’s perspective – as well as the reality of Singapore and how it’s changed, from the economy to the quality of life. Theatre has also changed, and so have we at T:>Works. We rebranded to refocus T:>Works on transdisciplinary work. We’re not just a repertory theatre anymore. Our practice has changed.

What do you think of today’s audiences?

Many younger Singaporeans are not thinking of living here for long and want to go abroad if they have the chance. Singapore has a high quality of living, and it’s tough because of the cost of it. Because of this, I feel like there’s less ownership and more transience. Young Singaporeans here are waiting to go someplace else where they are free.

The island is comfortable, but you have to earn a lot to be comfortable.

How does this impact the theatre or arts scene?

It’s deadly. People are less willing to try. Going out to the theatre costs a lot of money for younger Singaporeans. It affects the arts, because every time you do a show for the audience, it must be a sure-fire success. They must enjoy it, or they would have wasted their money. That is a strong deterrent for people to be creative.

There’s no more sense of curiosity. Curiosity is pegged to dollars and cents.

I can see the lack of freedom and expectation of success becoming a big disaster for Singapore if we continue on this track. Experimental initiatives will not have an audience anymore. In fact, anything new will not have an audience. It must have a reputation for people to care. This does not just apply to the arts, but things like new types of food or clubs.

And you hope to shake things up.

This is why the Per°Form Open Academy started with the principle that it has to be free. We kept it free and tried to bring about a sense of porosity. You could come, try things for one or two hours, and leave when you want. It’s about allowing imagination to roam freely without a price tag.

How did you choose the fellows?

I have selected them based on many factors, such as how confident and at ease they are in communicating, and whether their stories are relevant here. For instance, Chidumaga Uzoma Orji from Nigeria deals with creative technologies. It’s more immediately identifiable for Singaporeans used to urban life than if I brought someone who talks about crops and farm labour.

What did you hope to achieve with this first edition?

The goal of Open Academy is about expanding knowledge beyond media sharing. What we know now is limited to what we see on news channels.

I also tried to shift away from an Asian focus, which was something we started doing in the mid ’90s. For this edition, we looked at the Global South rather than just Asia. Asia is still important, but I also believe we need to know what’s happening in Brazil, Nigeria and Lebanon. There is a need for us to open up these unknown territories through the arts.

Was there a moment you were particularly glad about?

In the last three years of the pandemic, a lot of the former audience has perhaps moved on to other things they discovered during the pandemic. They don’t need the arts anymore.

There is, however, a new generation of audience coming to fill this space. I was impressed by the quality of the visitors at the Per°Form Open Academy. They were committed and engaged, even if they’re not from the arts. What’s more, they weren’t there for a tasting portion; they were invested in trying to understand what was happening in the different regions. I found this commitment stunning.

What can we look forward to next?

We have the funds to do three editions, free for all, thanks to donations we’ve collected over the years. We had a huge grant from The Ford Foundation. Architect William Lim also gave a private donation. He’s our patron in supporting our mission to enable knowledge sharing among Singaporeans through alternative education.

Top image by Jeannie Ho