The Craft of Coffee: Nor Aslam Bin Yusoff of The Community on connecting over coffee

When it comes to Singapore coffee culture, tradition and innovation go hand-in-hand. In this series, three industry insiders spill the beans on the evolving scene and what makes a perfect cup of coffee.

NOR ASLAM BIN YUSOFF

Director of coffee at The Community

Coffee-lovers who love dropping by The Community cafes in Far East Plaza and Upper Cross Street for a cuppa may not know the company is also a coffee and equipment supplier. Vice-versa for those who discovered the brand online for its products. In fact, each of its cafes feels distinctly like a cosy indie coffee shop – a deliberate move by its coffee director Nor Aslam, as the focus is primarily about making meaningful connections over quality brews.

How did you get into coffee?

I worked part-time at Spinelli in the early 2000s. At the time, there were two outlets near each other with six of us split between them. I was the last one to be hired and was selected to work at the China Square Central location. It proved to be one of the most accidental life-changing moments for me because I ended up working for John Ting, who’s one of my mentors. He was the manager for the outlet I worked at and a well-known coffee professional in Singapore.

I worked at Spinelli for a few years and went for National Service. By the time I completed it, I knew that I wanted to pursue coffee as a career. Later, I continued my journey at Oriole Coffee + Bar, where I was involved in a rebranding project and had to put a coffee programme together. I worked with a few international consultants and seized the opportunity to learn as much as possible to gain a wider perspective on coffee with the goal of opening my own store eventually.

Tell us more about the creation of The Community.

I had started a small coffee house VXX Cooperative in 2016. We wanted to have a fresher take on the café experience with experimental coffees, pour-over set-ups and beans sourced from all over the world. We had a following, who knew about coffee and wanted new and exciting things. But we needed the scale to grow and I think the coffee industry wasn’t ready then.

We ran it for two years, and the landlord told us they wouldn’t renew our lease. That’s when I met one of my partners for The Community. He’d wanted to open a café when I was selling my equipment.

I offered my services and here we are, five and a half years on.

How has the coffee scene evolved?

When the Melbourne-style places started popping up between 2008 and 2010, there was a lot of focus on the craft of coffee. From a consumer’s perspective then, one perceived a place to be coffee-focused by the equipment. People enjoyed coffee that cut through milk nicely, like cappuccinos.

Now, there’s more acceptance with various ways in which coffee can be made, taste and be served. We also see more brewing methods like hand drips, and there are more coffee drinkers now.

What do you look for during sourcing?

We want to showcase the diversity of coffee through the different varieties in Arabica beans. We find it fascinating how varietals from the same farm can differ in taste. You can have four coffees from the same farm in the same country, but with each genetic type, there’s a taste difference. We want to showcase that coffee can be more than nutty or chocolatey. All the information on the farms, where the beans are sourced from, as well as the varietal types, are displayed upfront.

Where are your blends come from?

We focus on a few importers, including ones from Singapore. One of the largest is Nordic Approach from Oslo. They are market leaders in quality, transparency and ethical sourcing.

There’s a lot of misunderstanding around marketing terms like direct trade and fair trade. There’s value in all of this, but for many businesses at our scale, that type of trade is not feasible. How do you tell a small-scale Ethiopian producer that you want to bulk order his beans? It doesn’t work that way. Importers play a crucial role in connecting us with these people. They are strict on quality control, so we trust them to curate a suitable list of coffees for us.

We recently started a direct relationship that we’re quite proud of. There’s this farm in East Java that we found via Instagram. Ordering and shipping directly from them was an easy process, but that was an exception. We hope to have more of these relationships, but the reality is that producers who can export coffee by themselves and without an importer often don’t need your help.

Not many people know you also run a micro-roastery.

We try not to call ourselves that yet. We do share our roasting space with a few coffee businesses such as Apartment Coffee and Double Up Coffee.

There’s an element of trust that we have with them when they use our machine. I was clear that I did not want a wholesale business when we first started our roastery. We wanted to have a different approach and work with businesses that want to have their own coffee programme.

To do so, we link them up with importers and help to put together a sample tasting. They pick their own coffee, and we roast it for them. We call it service roasting. The business then gets a unique selling product and their own brand. If they want to, they can roast their beans themselves. The information and resources are all there for them.

I’m sure you have a passionate group of regulars.

Yes, thankfully. We also acknowledge that sometimes people just want a coffee and may not want to be educated. A discussion over the counter is not the best place for education. The first step is to pique their curiosity. Our goal is to help people become informed consumers.

Tell us more about the Singapore Roasters Forum you started.

There was a gap in the market in terms of connecting coffee professionals. We wanted to have a platform where learning was transparent and open. People kept to their own circles , so I thought we should get everyone together. We launched the first edition in 2019 and did it again recently last year after the pandemic. We always invite past barista champions and well-known coffee professionals to draw people in. However, I don’t think the industry progresses fast enough for us to hold it every year. Maybe we can do it every two years.

People can have different schools of thought, but we should be united in our goal of making better coffee and offering education to the consumers. There is no reason for us to be separate.

