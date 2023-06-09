Things to know about Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced on 8 June 2023 that he will be running for president in the upcoming election. Tharman Shanmugaratnam is in fact the first leader of the city-state to throw their hat into the ring for the upcoming political contest.

In a letter, Tharman informed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of his decision to step down from his Cabinet roles and resign from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) in July to be able to contest the election as a presidential candidate. The election for the country’s highest office must be held by 13 September 2023, when incumbent Halimah Yacob’s six-year term expires. Yacob announced earlier that she will not seek a second term.

In response, Lee said that Tharman’s departure from his government would be a heavy loss for him and the party. However, he added that he understands that the decision is in keeping “with the spirit of public service and sense of duty that you have shown all these years.”

Sixty-six-year-old Tharman is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC), a constituency in Singapore from where he was elected five times and has remained undefeated for 22 years.

He also said that he will step down from all his current official roles, including chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), deputy chairman of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation or GIC, chairman of the Economic Development Board’s International Advisory Council, and other ministerial responsibilities.

He is married to Jane Yumiko Ittogi, a lawyer by background who is active in social development initiatives. They have four children — a daughter and three sons.

Here are some of the interesting facts about Tharman Shanmugaratnam

He holds degrees from LSE, Cambridge and Harvard

Tharman Shanmugaratnam completed his schooling at Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) in Singapore and then left for England to study at London School of Economics (LSE). Here he graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Economics. He also earned a Master of Philosophy in Economics degree at the University of Cambridge.

He later enrolled at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, from where he graduated with a degree in Master in Public Administration. For his performance and leadership at Harvard, he was conferred the Lucius N. Littauer Fellow award.

In 2011, the LSE awarded him an Honorary Fellowship.

He has led a distinguished career as an economist

Tharman Shanmugaratnam started his career in 1982 as an economist at the MAS. Around 13 years later, he left the MAS for an administrative role in the Education Ministry, but returned to MAS after just two years. In 1999, he was honoured with the Public Administration Medal (Gold). Two years later, he was appointed managing director of the MAS.

Recognised as “one of the best economic minds in Singapore,” he served as the Minister of Finance from 2007 to 2015. He is among those credited for the liberalisation of the financial sector in the country.

In his role, he was instrumental in bringing the Workfare Income Supplement in 2007 and leading the SkillsFuture programme in 2014 to enable lifelong learning and up-skilling among Singaporeans.

The Euromoney magazine honoured him with the Finance Minister of the Year award in 2013, citing his role in Singapore’s economic restructuring and as the region’s statesman on the international stage.

He has been in politics for 22 years

It is quite an interesting fact to know that Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Halimah Yacob made their political debut together as members of the PAP in 2001 from the then-newly created Jurong GRC in Singapore. They were fielded alongside Lim Boon Heng, Mrs Yu-Foo Yee Shoon and Dr Ong Chit Chung. The five defeated their opponents, Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), with 79.75 per cent of the vote.

At the time of making his debut, Tharman was a popular figure as one of the “Super Seven” candidates. The other six were Khaw Boon Wan, Raymond Lim, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Dr Ng Eng Hen, Cedric Foo and the late Balaji Sadasivan.

After serving as the Minister for Education and Finance, he became the Deputy Prime Minister in 2011 and remained in the role until 2019.

He was made the Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies in 2015 and became the Senior Minister of Singapore in 2019.

He chaired the National Jobs Council during the COVID-19 pandemic to help Singaporeans return and rebuild jobs.

His father is known as the ‘Father of Pathology’ of Singapore

One of the most interesting facts about Tharman Shanmugaratnam is connected to his family. He is the son of Professor Kanagaratnam Shanmugaratnam, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 97.

Kanagaratnam Shanmugaratnam is hailed as Singapore’s “Father of Pathology” for his contribution to the medical field.

He was instrumental in the 1949 merger of the King Edward VII College of Medicine and Raffles College into the University of Malaya in Singapore, which later became the National University of Singapore (NUS). The King Edward VII College of Medicine is today known as Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine of the NUS. He also established the Singapore Cancer Registry in 1967, the population-based cancer registry in Southeast Asia, which provides cancer-related data in the city-state.

He co-authored a poetry book with his ACS schoolmates

In 1978, Tharman Shanmugaratnam joined his schoolmates Chew Keng Chuan and Yeoh Lam Keong to co-author the poetry book, But We Have No Legends. He contributed four poems to the collection.

The trio were involved with the Young Writers’ Circle at the National Library at the time.

Commenting on those days years later in 2015, Tharman revealed in an interview that he never saw himself as a poet.

He was once seen as the most popular face for the PM’s post

It is a well-known fact that Tharman Shanmugaratnam has long been one of the most popular politicians in Singapore. In the 2015 general election, his five-person team secured over 79 per cent of the vote in Jurong GRC — the highest vote share for PAP in that election. It led to the #TharmanforPM hashtag going viral.

Five years later, he again led his team to victory in Jurong GRC with 75 per cent of the votes — again, the best performance for the PAP in the 2020 general election.

When Yahoo News conducted a poll in 2016 asking people to vote for a successor to Lee, Tharman won with an overwhelming approval of almost 70 per cent of the voters.

But Tharman himself previously said that he doesn’t see himself as PM material.

“I’m good at policymaking, I’m good at advising my younger colleagues, and at supporting the PM – not at being the PM. That’s not me,” he told the media at an event in 2016.

A statesman with a global standing

In 2011, Tharman Shanmugaratnam became the first Asian to head the International Monetary and Financial Committee — the policy advisory committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He was also among those shortlisted to be the next chief of the IMF in 2019.

Tharman is on the external advisory group to the IMF managing director and the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Board of Trustees.

He is a co-chair of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water and previously served on the United Nations’ advisory board for reforms for the 2024 Summit of the Future. From 2017 to 2022, he also chaired the Group of Thirty (G30) — an independent global council of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors.

While effectively helping the government in handling the pandemic at home, he also co-chaired the G20 High-Level Independent Panel on Global Financing for Pandemic Preparedness and Response in 2021.

(Hero and Featured images: Singapore in India/@SGinIndia/Twitter)