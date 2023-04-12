New Culinary Heights: William Drew, content director of 50 Best, sheds light on what it takes to be a tastemaker in the regional food awards

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants celebrates its 10th anniversary this year – in Singapore. Ahead of its 2023 edition, we speak to WILLIAM DREW, director of content for 50 Best, on what it takes to be recognised in the regional food awards.

Within culinary circles, there is a palpable sense of excitement leading up to the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony on Mar 28. There are plenty of reasons to celebrate: This edition marks the first full-scale gathering of Asia’s food community since 2019 for the awards’ 10th anniversary in the region. It also sees a return to Singapore, where it first debuted.

Food awards, while often deemed as arbiters of fine dining, have long been marred by controversy and criticism. William Drew, content director of 50 Best, sets the record straight on the voting process and how the food awards remain relevant today.

50 Best has attracted a fair amount of criticism. What’s a myth you’d like to dispel?

People’s misunderstanding of the voting methodology and how the list is put together. There is no criteria for selection; that is up to each voter to decide. For one person, the food may be everything. For another, the atmosphere may play a more important role. There is no set criteria – we don’t believe there is, or should be, a type of restaurant that features in the 50 Best lists. The diversity of cuisines, styles and experiences is what keeps the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list – and all of our lists – dynamic and interesting.

It’s up to each individual voter to decide what makes any individual venue among their best experiences. We allow the experts to make up their own minds, and we simply collate their votes. Members of the 50 Best organisation do not vote and do not control the composition of the list. That is the collective role of the Voting Academy. This means that restaurants cannot apply to be on the list. Equally, no sponsor has any influence on the voting process.

Who are the voters who determine the winners?



For Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, the Voting Academy comprises 318 of the most relevant critics, chefs, restaurateurs, food journalists and well-travelled gourmets in the region. These voters, who remain anonymous, are invited to vote for their best dining experiences in the last 18 months. Each of them has 10 votes, with the option to vote for restaurants out of their home country, if they were able to travel. What constitutes a vote-worthy dining experience is left entirely to the discretion of the voter.

We simply collate the votes to create the ranking. All voting results are independently adjudicated by Deloitte. About 25 per cent of voters are refreshed every year, to ensure voters remain current and relevant.

What impact has Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants made since its launch?

50 Best aims to leave the local gastronomic community inspired by what it has seen and heard. We hope for visitors attending the event programme and awards ceremony to spread the word about the culinary and cultural delights on offer. Our experience tells us that many strong professional and personal relationships have also been forged between chefs, restaurateurs and other culinary figures from across the world with those in the city and regions where the awards have been hosted.

50 Best is as much about building relationships and connections through food as it is about the ranking itself, especially given the recent challenges the hospitality sector, and the world as a whole, has endured. In terms of tangible impact, we believe the fiscal support we gave to restaurants in Asia and across the world as part of our 50 Best for Recovery pandemic support initiative, in which we raised and donated US$1.29 million to the hospitality community, is a good example.

What are the changes you’ve made to the awards this year?

In celebration of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ 10th anniversary, we have introduced 50 Best Signature Sessions for the first time, as part of the awards line-up. The series features one-time-only culinary experiences that see chefs such as Dave Pynt of Singapore’s Burnt Ends, Hiroyasu Kawate of Tokyo’s Florilège and World’s Best Pastry Chef 2022 René Frank of Berlin’s Coda collaborate across borders and cultures. The response has been phenomenal, with restaurants selling out on the same weekend of the ticketing announcement!

Tell us more about some initiatives that 50 Best is introducing outside of the annual awards.

The launch of Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants last year was a major initiative. We are also looking to continue developing 50 Best Discovery – a database of trusted restaurants and bars across the world, including many in Asia – and ensuring it grows into a vital asset for consumers and the food and drink sectors alike.

Beyond the restaurant awards, 50 Best has continuously strived for diversity in how we celebrate the world of food, drink and hospitality through new lists around the world. The latest addition to the 50 Best family is The World’s 50 Best Hotels, which will be launched for the first time in September 2023.

Describe some food trends you see in Asia this year.

A positive trend that has emerged is the celebration of indigenous ingredients and heritage cuisines. There is renewed pride and interest among chefs and restaurants in reviving traditional cooking techniques and recipes. They are also looking closer to home when it comes to ingredient sourcing. While this seems like they are taking a leaf from the past, I believe diners are in for a treat, as these talented chefs are finding new ways to interpret such traditions into new perspectives. People are certainly looking at luxury in a new way. Locality, tradition and time are becoming key tenets for fine dining.

This story first appeared in the May issue of Prestige Singapore