Reverse Your Age with Chi Longevity

At the global forefront of the latest in medical science is biological age reversal, which is the focus of Singapore’s first-ever longevity clinic that launched earlier this year. Its co-founder PROFESSOR ANDREA MAIER tells us how it’s now possible to turn back the clock… as far back as 10 years.

Remember your physical self a decade ago? Your stamina, energy, skin, muscle tone, immunity, mental agility, libido, bone health… and even how quickly you recovered from illness or jetlag. Do you wish to be as productive as you were during the prime of your life? How would you like to go back in time? Biological age reversal sounds like the stuff of science fiction, but the medical expertise and technologies rendering it possible is now upon us. Not just in Hollywood, but Singapore.

Leading this new and exciting area of clinical practice here is Professor Andrea Maier, an internal medicine specialist who has spent much of her career deep in the study of longevity and biogerontology. While she co-founded Chi Longevity, which opened at Camden Medical Centre this March, she is serving as the Oon Chiew Seng Professor in medicine, healthy ageing and dementia research at National University of Singapore, and the co-director of the Centre for Healthy Longevity at the National University Health System.

Different from chronological ageing, which essentially refers to our years on earth, biological ageing is the pace at which our body ages due to the accumulation of cellular damage. “Since a couple of years now, we can measure one’s biological age quite accurately,” says the German doctor, “and we know that biological age is flexible.”

The elixir of youth will ultimately be a broad, holistic yet highly detailed series of safe and effective interventions designed to repair the damage and maintain the body in tip-top condition. The first step towards a younger you, however, is getting to know yourself: biological, functional and behavioural.

In addition to what good genes and not-so-good ones we have, it is crucial to find out what our body did with those genes, which is termed epigenome. Drawing a parallel between our epigenome and a book, and how we have the power to dictate what to do with them, Prof Maier says, “You decide what kind of pages in the book you’re going to read. Similarly, we can now regulate our genes; which ones to switch on and off based on our needs and the kind of lifestyle we have.”

That’s not all. As blood accounts for about 10 per cent of an adult’s weight, we can know through blood work what kind of hormones and vitamins are in it, how much inflammation the body has, and the bacteria living within our microbiome. “Each of us carry 1.5kg of viruses and bacteria. While we are very good hosts for them, it’s important to find out their contribution to our health.”

Beyond biological testing, there are also tests for our body functions, from the brain to the lungs and heart – “How good, from a functional perspective, are all the organs. For the brain, for instance, we’d look at whether a decline has possibly occurred in your memory capacity, or how flexible you are at memorising something.”

Then, there is the information gathered of our lifestyle and environment through various ways – such as hours of sleep, sleep quality, and the noise and light levels during sleep using our personal digital devices or smartwatches; and the kind of toxins and exposure over one’s life course.

“While thousands of data points will be given to clients, we interpret and summarise them into a treatment plan, depending on what they want to know or achieve. Sometimes, we give medications and evidence-based supplements specific to the ageing process. Sometimes there are tiny but important recommendations from our coaches that will have a huge impact on a person’s life.”

All the interventions will be customised to the client’s personality, and that’s where a psychologist from Chi Longevity’s multidisciplinary team comes in. “Knowing yourself in a really positive way leads to what we do,” says Prof Maier. “What we do not do is give everybody the same template. We have medical doctors, nurses, dieticians, healthcare coaches, psychologists and therapists because every detail in the body needs a tailored approach.”

In case you’re wondering whether results can be measured, the answer is yes. The doctor says the clinic applies five different biological clocks to quantify the age of a client. She adds, “Normally, it is quite easy to turn around the clock by five, eight years… 10 years is a challenge but some people can do that. It really depends on the investment of time and commitment.”

A treatment plan is very intensive, takes 10 months to complete, and costs around $15,000. Anyone except children is welcome, with no other exclusion criteria. After all, Prof Maier emphasises, it is always a good thing for people to know themselves and have the choice to optimise their health.

Also, these interventions are part of a lifelong approach. After a treatment ends, whether one continues to be supervised or be required to return for regular maintenance touchpoints will entirely depend on the individual’s circumstance. According to her, in the next five to 10 years, there will be more research that can be furthered assessed and applied to a person’s existing data. “The client genome is not changing, but the knowledge on what to do with the genome is changing.”

If you think biological age reversal sounds dramatic now, Prof Maier would have you know the foreseeable future heralds a brave new world. Scientists have already reversed ageing in mice by more than 50 per cent, and numerous trials are currently running. “Think hyperbaric chambers, think stem cell therapies, think organ printing… It’s all coming. Reversing one’s age by 20 years? Yeah, absolutely.”

Art Direction Audrey Chan

Photography Wilson Chuang

Hair & Make-up Benedict Choo