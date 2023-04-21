Singaporean model Layla Ong on her career in fashion and the elusive notion of taste

Is taste subjective? The simple answer is yes, because there is no right or wrong in our enjoyment and displeasure of an experience.

The reality is, however, more complicated. As Scottish philosopher David Hume addressed in his essay “Of the Standard of Taste”, all sentiment is right, yet we deem certain judgments to be more superior than others, especially if they’ve been “improved by practice, perfected by comparison and cleared of all prejudices.”

Layla Ong’s modelling career encapsulates this paradox. At 1.75m, she is shorter than the standard model height of 1.78m. She’s been described as “unusual” and “quirky”. In the 2017 edition of Asia’s Next Top Model, she was eliminated from the competition early in the game. Yet, the 26-year-old went on to land multiple magazine covers, stints with big-name brands the likes of Hugo Boss, Rodarte and MSGM, as well as a spot on the Gucci runway for several seasons.

Understanding that taste is idiosyncratic helps Ong better navigate the setbacks in the fashion industry. “In my mind, models face more rejections than many other jobs,” says the soft-spoken model. “Getting five rejections daily is normal during casting season. I’m glad that I don’t take things personally. I was never affected by the criticism.”

Having more professional placements in Europe than Asia, Ong moved to Basel, Switzerland last year with her partner, a Swiss scientist, who accepted a role in the city. “I thought it would be better for my career, as Switzerland is close to the European fashion circuit,” she says, adding that she is taking German lessons and is now better at recycling. “There are blue bins around Singapore for recycling and trash goes down the chute, but in Basel, you have to organise your waste for correct and environmentally friendly waste disposal, as well as follow a waste collection timetable. It’s definitely made me more conscious of my lifestyle and consumption.”

Fashion direction: Johnny Khoo @johnnykhookhoo

Videography: Joel Low @joellowphotography

Fashion styling: Jacquie Ang @_jacquie

Hair: Sean Ang @sean_livesforcoffee, using Goldwell @goldwellsg

Make-up: Wee Ming @weeeeming, using @chanel.beauty

Videography assistance: Eddie Teo @etstudiosg

Outfit: Celine @celine