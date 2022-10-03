10.10 sales 2022: All the best deals and flash sales

10th of October is just a week away, and with that comes the highlight of our month: The 10.10 sales. Read on for our guide of 10.10 sales for the best deals and steals.

Save yourself the trouble and stop scrolling now. Simply bookmark this article, as we will be updating it over the week with more sales.

From the best of luxury fashion from across the globe to beauty buys from Korea to the States, these 10.10 sales will help you get the most bang for your buck.

The best 10.10 sales and deals for 2022 so far

Saks Fifth Avenue: The Jewellery Event. 70% off jewellery with extra 10% off at checkout. Ends October 10th.

Shopbop: Up to 70% off.

Nordstrom: Limited Time Sale.

Farfetch: Up to off selected items

Skincare and Makeup deals

Urban Decay: 20% off palettes until 10 October. Buy full-sized All Nighter Setting Spray and get a travel-sized free.

It Cosmetics: Buy a full-sized Confidence in a Cream or Hello Results Serum-in-a-Cream to receive a 3-piece Deluxe Skincare Set. Buy a full-sized CC Cream and receive a Heavenly Luxe Superstar Flawless Foundation Brush. From now until 10 October.

Shu Uemura: Buy a full-sized unlimited foundation and receive a 2-piece Cleansing Kit. Purchase any 450 Cleansing Oil and receive 4 x 15ml Ultime8 Sublime Beauty Cleansing Oil. From now until 10th October.

Lancome: Genifique 50ml gift set now at $175 (worth $275). From now until 10th October. Clarifique 90ml Clear Skin Starter Kit at $198 (worth $163). From now until 10th October.

Kerastase: Sephora Bain Divalent Set now at $119 (worth $233). From now until 10th October.

Lookfantastic.com.sg: Golden Hour Beauty sale of up to 33% off selected brands. Use code ‘TEN’. Plus, enjoy additional 10% off at checkout, with minimum spend of $190. No code needed.

Laneige: Promotional discounts of up to 60%.

Elemis: 15% off Rose items.

Lifestyle deals

KrisShop: 10% off sitewide on all regular-priced items with a S$180 minimum spend, happening from now until 18 October. Or join KrisShop to get extra 10% off with minimum $230 spend. Up to 60% off products on brands like Bacha Coffee, Bally, Issey Miyake, Mazer and more.

Shopback: For those looking to book flights or accommodations, online travel agencies such as Agoda, Booking.com and Expedia will be offering up to 15% Cashback. Participating merchants also include antivirus and security software, Norton, who will be offering users a whopping 100% Cashback on the mega sale day.

Additionally, e-commerce sites like Shopee and Amazon.sg, will be offering up to 20% Cashback, parallel to electronic giants such as Dyson and Samsung.