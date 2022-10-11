Artful Transformation: Exploring the Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection

With international travel having resumed, art lovers are returning to France in droves; many to visit the Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection, which finally opened to the public last year. Prestige looks back on how an architectural landmark was transformed into a spectacular new modern art museum.

Beautiful exterior of the Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection modern art museum (Photo by Vladimir Partalo)

“For years, I have longed to be able to show my collection in Paris, the city I love,” remarked François Pinault at the May 2021 inauguration of the Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection modern art museum. “When the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, invited me in 2015 to consider the Bourse de Commerce as the Parisian home for my collection, I did not hesitate for a second.”

The now 86-year-old Pinault has been an avid art collector since the early 1970s, amassing an exceptional body of accumulated works that numbers well over 10,000. Made up of paintings, sculptures, videos, photographs, sound pieces, installations, and performances, by almost 400 different contemporary artists – from every continent, and spanning multiple generations – it’s hardly surprising that housing this vast treasure trove requires its own museum. In fact, it requires several, and this billionaire businessman definitely has the money to build them.

French businessman Francois Pinault (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

According to Bloomberg’s 2021 Billionaires Index, Pinault’s wealth is estimated to be almost US$54 billion, earning him the title of the 26th richest person in the world. The son of a timber trader, Pinault went on to found global luxury group Kering (formerly Pinault-Printemps-Redoute), which counts in its portfolio renowned luxury brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and Boucheron, among others. Meanwhile, the investment company he founded, Groupe Artémis, also maintains an impressive portfolio, encompassing the worlds of fashion, fine wine, art, tourism, publishing, sports, food, and technology.

Overhead view of the iconic building that was the former home of the Parisian Chamber of Commerce (Photo by Philippe Guignard/Air-Images, courtesy of Pinault Collection)

In 2003, he passed the management of his companies on to his eldest son, François-Henri (who in 2009 famously married Hollywood superstar actress Salma Hayek), and began dedicating himself more and more to following his passion for contemporary art. Around the same time he had begun contemplating the idea of creating a major contemporary art museum on the Île Seguin, in the suburbs of Paris, to display his ever-growing collection. However, after endless administrative delays the project was aborted in 2005.

A second floor passageway allows visitors a closer view of the museum’s amazing interiors and the incredible 360-degree panoramic mural painting directly below the dome’s glass and metal cupola (Photo by Patrick Tourneboeuf)

It was at this point that his attention shifted towards Venice, and after acquiring Palazzo Grassi SpA (which operates the Palazzo Grassi) he assigned renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando the job of renovating this historical building. A year later the Palazzo Grassi housed the first exhibition of the Pinault Collection, and the following year the Venice city council awarded the tender of the long-abandoned Punta della Dogana building to Pinault, thus adding 5,000 square metres of exhibition space. In 2013, Ando and Pinault once again joined forces for the transformation of Venice’s Teatrino – an open-air theatre in ruins – into a 225-seat auditorium.

Of course, the dream of one day creating a Paris museum never disappeared completely, and so when the opportunity presented itself to renovate the Bourse de Commerce – the former home of the Parisian Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Pinault jumped at the chance. And he wasted no time in securing the talents of his favourite architect.

Roof of the Bourse de Commerce building with the famed Medici column in the background (Photo by Vladimir Partalo)

“It was completely by chance that I reunited with François Pinault in 2015, when I revisited Paris for the first time in many years,” Ando recalls. “He asked me whether I could design a project for him that he was planning. That project was the redesign of the Bourse de Commerce. Before I knew it, the key members of his project team had assembled in the room. I was stunned by his unexpected request, but I accepted it on the spot.

Rudolf Stingel, Untitled 2001 (courtesy of Pinault Collection)

“My task was to give the building a new life as an art museum, without altering the protected structure itself,” he adds, and it’s this deep respect for the past, combined with a vision that embraces the future, that makes this new art space so captivating.

The project’s final budget clocked in at around US$194 million, with the major restoration and transformation work beginning in 2017. Tadao Ando Architect & Associates worked in tandem with France’s own Niney et Marca Architectes, as well as Pierre-Antoine Gatier’s agency, a group of heritage architects, architectural engineers, art historians and landscape designers. The opening was originally scheduled for early 2020 but, not surprisingly, the Covid crisis delayed things considerably. When the museum finally did open though, in May of last year, it was an immediate sensation.

The main rotunda’s stark concrete ‘cylinder’ measures nine metres high and almost 30 metres in diameter (Photo by Marc Domage)

Visitors entering the grand, four-storey, central rotunda are greeted by a stark concrete ‘cylinder’ which measures nine metres high and almost 30 metres in diameter. Brilliantly conceived by Ando to mimic the overall circular shape of the building itself, its function is to create both an exhibition area – primarily used for large-scale installation pieces – and an “abstract core” within the heart of the building.

Amazing lighting effects created by the iron work of the domed cupola (Photo by Marc Domage)

This future-forward vision is paralleled by the collection itself, which is devoted to art from the 1960s to the present. Works by art sensations such as Cy Twombly, Cindy Sherman, Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, and Marlene Dumas are just some of the big names in Pinault’s massive inventory, but the museum’s main objective is to showcase the entirety of the collection; accomplished via a permanent programme that will exist alongside an ever-changing series of temporary, “editorialised” shows (thematic and solo exhibitions, commissions, in situ projects, and the like).

Gober Wedding Gown (1994) from the “Une Seconde d’Éternité” exhibition (Photo by Florent Michel, courtesy of Pinault Collection)

In contrast to the modernity of the art on display, the building itself represents an accumulation of four centuries of France’s architectural and technical prowess. It incorporates the first free-standing column in Paris – built in the 16th century for the residence of Catherine de Medici – as well as remnants from the time when the building was the Halle aux Blés (literally “the wheat exchange”). Built between 1763–67 for use by grain traders, the hall’s open-air interior court was first capped by a wooden dome, in 1783, then by an iron dome in 1811.

Gazing upwards at the dome’s intricately crafted glass and metal cupola (Photo by Marc Domage)

The Halle aux Blé finally closed in 1873, and over a decade later it was architect Henri Blondel who received the commission to work on the new Bourse de Commerce project. Although he did away with much of the original structure, the interior façade of the rotunda, which supports the iron dome, was lovingly preserved. The finished building was finally unveiled in 1889 – the same year as Gustave Eiffel’s famous tower – and one of the undisputed highlights was a stunning 360-degree panoramic mural painting installed directly below the dome’s intricately crafted glass and metal cupola.

Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection, auditorium (Photo by Patrick Tourneboeuf)

During the building’s 21 century renovation this incredible artwork underwent a laborious, six-month cleanse, employing a team of 24 skilled restorers. The painting, as a whole, depicts the trade of goods between the five continents of Europe, Asia, Africa and North and South America, and is an excellent example of marouflage, a technique used for affixing a painted canvas – intended as a mural – to a wall, using an adhesive that hardens as it dries (such as plaster or cement). In addition, a newly built passageway on the museum’s second floor makes it possible to walk around the top of the rotunda’s cement cylinder, allowing visitors a much closer view of both the masterful mural and the glorious glass roof above.

The museum’s restaurant is helmed by the acclaimed chef team of Michel and Sébastien Bras (Photo by Laurent Dupont)

The startling juxtaposition of the old and new in the central rotunda certainly provides the initial “wow factor”, but the extent of the museum’s multi-faceted offerings don’t end there. In all there’s 7,000 square metres of public floor area to explore, including 10 exhibition galleries, reception and mediation spaces, and a 284-seat auditorium in the basement designed to host talks, discussions, projections, concerts, and more. Also well worth a visit is the in-house restaurant, which has been entrusted to the acclaimed chef team of Michel and Sébastien Bras. Accessible independently of the museum entrance, this exquisite fouth-floor space provides diners with magnificent vistas of the city overlooking the Saint-Eustache church, the Canopée covering Les Halles, the Centre Pompidou, and the rooftops of Paris beyond.

‘Untitled (Go-Go Dancing Platform)’ by Felix Gonzalez-Torres (Photo by Aurélien Mole, courtesy of Pinault Collection)

For those interested in what’s on view, the museum’s current main exhibition is entitled ‘Une Seconde d’Éternité’ (A Second of Eternity) which brings together the works of 20 individual artists. Designed to take visitors on a journey inspired by the question and experience of time, it features multiple works by the late Felix Gonzalez-Torres (1957-1996), a Cuban-born American artist whose openly gay sexual orientation was influential in his work. One of his pieces on display is 1991’s ‘Untitled (Go-Go Dancing Platform)’, in which a go-go dancer appears each day, unannounced, for a mere five minutes – wearing only trainers and silver mini-shorts – to perform a dance that’s both public and solitary, as only he can hear the music in his headphones. In its time it was meant to underscore the brevity and intensity of life, acting as an antidote to the decimation of so many lives during the early years of the AIDS epidemic, however the work’s lasting message remains universal and timeless.

Philippe Parreno’s ‘Quasi Objects: My Room is a Fish Bowl, AC/DC Snakes, Happy Ending, Il Tempo del Postino, Opalescent Acrylic Glass Podium, Disklavier Piano’ (Photo by Aurélien Mole, courtesy of Pinault Collection)

In a different part of the museum is an installation by Philippe Parreno – which goes by the improbable title ‘Quasi Objects: My Room is a Fish Bowl, AC/DC Snakes, Happy Ending, Il Tempo del Postino, Opalescent Acrylic Glass Podium, Disklavier Piano’ – featuring helium-filled fish whose nonchalant wanderings follow the uncertain rhythm of the air currents and the comings and goings of visitors. Slightly more subdued is the powerful 2019 work ‘Repeating the Obvious’ by the African American photographic artist Carrie Mae Weems. Here she’s made 39 digital archival prints, in multiple formats, displaying the same blurred, and impossible to identify image of a young black man wearing a hoodie. The image is taken from the artist’s 2016 series ‘All the Boys’, made in reaction to the violence perpetrated against African Americans by police officers and white civilians.

‘Repeating the Obvious’ exhibit by Carrie Mae Weems (Photo by Aurélien Mole, courtesy of Pinault Collection)

Then there’s the rotunda, which is currently home to Philippe Parreno’s ‘Écho2’, a complex, carte blanche installation – created with additional input from artists Nicolas Becker, Tino Sehgal, and Arca – which displays, at its centre, a giant LED screen projection of Parreno’s famous 2000 video Anywhere Out of the World, in which the anime character Annlee becomes aware of her fictional character, and the history of her creation, in order to seek liberation. Then, in mid-October, the rotunda will welcome ‘Time No Longer’, a haunting sound, light, and computer imagery installation by the Albanian-born artist Anri Sala.

Detail of Philippe Parreno’s rotunda installation ‘Écho2’ (Photo courtesy of Pinault Collection)

“The convolutions of the infinite choreography of ‘Time No Longer’ are deployed in the circular space of the rotunda, which in turn seems to free itself from the Earth’s gravity,” explains Emma Lavigne, Director of the Pinault Collection and co-curator of the exhibit. “Anri Sala turns our perception of time and space on its head and engages visitors in a cycle of time that is never static but engaged in perpetual movement.”

Miriam Cahn, Mare Nostrum 2008 (Photo by Aurélien Mole courtesy of Pinault Collection)

These and the many other thought-provoking modern artworks that make up the Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection, are a must-see for anyone interested in the contemporary art world’s ongoing evolution. At the same time, the evolution of the Bourse de Commerce building itself is a shining example of how it’s often more relevant to rehabilitate, rather than to simply demolish and rebuild. Hopefully the idea of transforming existing heritage buildings, instead of just always erecting new ones, will spread and take root in those parts of the world where history is often just an inconvenient obstacle to progress.

