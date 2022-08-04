From Bearbrick to Hebru Brantley’s FlyBoy: The figurines like KAWS you can buy

Figurines contribute a sizeable portion to contemporary artwork by bridging the gap between inspiration and global commerce. Graffiti artists like KAWS have influenced the art world with their unorthodox designs and continue to pave the path for future designers.

Figurines like KAWS have a distinctive character, a perseverance force that keeps inspiring new artists who produce similar artworks. His COMPANION series has paved the way for modern street art and collectable toy makers.

And as more collectable toys are joining the virtual marketplaces, a new league of graffiti artists is bending the way we see modern art and urban vinyl art toys.

These designers’ toys are more expensive than traditional ones, as they hail from a conceptual design or follow a trendy topic that resonates with popular culture.

But before we get to the figurines that look similar to those made by KAWS, let’s look at who he is.

Who is KAWS?

Brian Donnelly started as a graffiti artist. In his subtle artwork, he combines engineering, installation and graffiti art to make something remarkably powerful that will inspire and enthral artists and ordinary people alike. Interestingly, some of his creations are with no actual meaning or have no fixed purpose. However, they are equally incredible.

Donnelly started early on as a street artist and used KAWS as a tag for his artworks. Gradually, he created more complex creations that resembled cartoon character. He shot to fame with his first toy named COMPANION. In 2019, he designed a massive 121-feet-tall version of COMPANION, which was installed at Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour.

Known for his quirky cartoon-like giant inflatables that have been spotted in the US, Singapore, Seoul and Taipei, his works are compared with creations of artists like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

KAWS has been a part of several collaborations, too. He has worked with artists, singers, painters and fashion brands to produce unique and inspiring artworks. The KAWS Album is one such project which was sold by Sotheby’s for a whopping USD 14.8 million.

Here are some of the most popular figurines like KAWS to add to your collection

(Main image: Courtesy of Matthew Hamilton/@thatsmrbio/Unsplash; Featured image: KAWS/ Brian Donnelly/@kaws/Instagram)