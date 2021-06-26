In times like these, there’s nothing better than dreaming about our next adventure to escape the monotony of staying put, no matter how incredibly hard the travel bug is biting you. And if you too are counting the days until your next trip and are keen to explore the outdoors from the comfort of your space, we feel you. That’s why we have made a list of outstanding travel documentaries that you can binge-watch on Netflix and travel virtually.

(All Images: Netflix)