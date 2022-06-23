From holograms to digital frames: Ways to flaunt your NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the new assets that one would want to flex and show off before all. And why not? After spending millions on NFT art and building a classic NFT collection, it is natural that you would want to display it where everyone can see. In fact, there are several smart and creative ways you can flaunt your NFTs beyond the virtual worlds.

Collectors and galleries are both on the lookout for new ways to display digital art. Unlike physical traditional art like paintings and sculptures, which can be simply framed or encased and kept on the mantle top, displaying NFT art is a bit tricky. One needs to show its authenticity, maintain the various defining factors and give the true feel of the digital art (whether video, audio or other kinds of artworks) while putting it up for show.

Such is its undeniable craze and hype that methods of displaying an NFT collection are also gaining serious momentum. It is becoming a way to experiment as well as attract the attention of the NFT community, which helps in buying and selling NFT art.

With the rise in celebrity interest and attention from famous auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie’s, the NFT space is soaring at an unhindered rate and hence the need to flaunt and show your NFTs is also becoming quite crucial to set yourself apart from the crowd.

Different Ways to Display Your NFTs

Shows in IRL Galleries

Taking NFTs out of the digital space, there are real-life art galleries across the world that have the infrastructure to display NFT art collections. These galleries have state-of-the-art digital screens that display the artworks and provide all the related information.

Art galleries such as Bright Moments Gallery in Venice, Blackdove in Miami, US, Quantus Gallery in the UK, Asia Art Centre in Taiwan and Superlative Gallery in Bali’s Superlative Secret Society (SSS) host exhibitions and showcase artworks created by Web3 artists as well as display curated NFTs by collectors from all over the world.

Online Gallery Exhibitions

Not just galleries in the real world, the digital realm’s artworks demand online art galleries where you can flaunt them in style. These NFT galleries make displaying NFT collections very easy, and there are quite a number of them out there.

For instance, OnCyber, an online art space, allows users to display their crypto art and create their own shows. For this users need to connect their blockchain wallets. For this, they can choose from the three options available — Connect Ethereum blockchain through Metamask browser extension, Temple Wallet can grant access to Tezos blockchain and Fantom to Solana. Users can then host an NFT art show to flaunt the NFT art on their registered blockchain wallet.

Other similar platforms include names like Showtime, which claims itself to be the Instagram for NFTs and Lazy, a digital venture by Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban.

Flaunt Them on Your Feed

One thing that is absolutely true for NFTs is ‘if you got ‘em, flaunt ‘em.’ After splurging millions of dollars for a funky ape, rare memorabilia or a cool gummy bear, it only makes sense to flex your collectables all over your social media platforms.

Take cues from celebrities like Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton and Eminem who display their NFTs as profile pictures and share them on their Twitter and Instagram feeds. Premium and verified blue-ticked Twitter accounts have the privilege to upload NFTs as profile pictures and Meta will soon be bringing a feature to showcase and sell NFTs on Instagram as well.

Frame Your NFT Memories

Digital frames are perhaps one of the coolest and sleekest ways to flaunt NFTs.

In Tokenframe products, you can print your entire NFT collection or a few of them on digital frames which come equipped with anti-glare screens, speakers, rotatory functions and more. Unlike frames of other artworks, these frames of crypto art also show the QR code and give all the information about an NFT and you can switch between different ones on the same frame as well.

What if we said that you can print videos and put them on display? Infinite Objects makes it possible. It provides cool solutions to keep your favourite NFT closer to yourself by inserting the video file into a 12 cm x 17 cm digital frame. It then plays the video or GIF on loop forever and doesn’t even require any software to control it.

Another example of cutting-edge technology is provided by Looking Glass Factory which has the most futuristic and stylish solution to flaunt your digital assets. The looking glass portrait allows users to convert their 3D NFTs into holograms, something that wasn’t previously possible without virtual reality (VR) headgears.

Other smart options include Mural canvas, Dragon touch frames or use the TokenCast app to create your own NFT gallery.

Display on Marketplace Shelves

Another lucrative way to display your NFT collection online is to enlist your blockchain wallet in NFT marketplaces. These marketplaces offer fun shopping experiences to NFT enthusiasts who can not only display their crypto art here but also see what others are up to in the NFT art space.

Big marketplaces like OpenSea, Rarible, Foundation and SuperRare also help you get noticed by taking your NFT collection to the world. You can buy, sell and mint digital art as well as interact with other creators and collectors and be a part of the larger NFT community.

Land on The Metaverse

NFTs are extremely versatile, and their display doesn’t have to be limited only to a digital frame or an NFT marketplace. Crypto art can be easily brought to the digital universe and flaunted in the metaverse.

Metaverse like Spatial, Decentraland, Roblox, Sandbox and many others have their own virtual worlds which provide space and platforms where collectors flock to see and showcase their NFTs. Spatial uses VR technology to bring collectors and creators closer to its art galleries while Decentraland’s 100x Art District is a haven for digital art fanatics.

Like Decentraland, Sandbox allows users to buy virtual land using cryptocurrencies and use it to host NFT art exhibitions and display their collections. It provides a great way to interact with other creators and also sell your art.

Metaverse also hosts various events, like a Fashion Week, music concerts and meet and greets, where auctions become a big part of selling and buying NFTs which automatically make for an amazing way to flaunt your NFTs.

Art Bills And QR Codes

Thinking of displaying NFTs most simply and conveniently? Printing the artworks like any other normal image and putting them in a regular frame of choice is the way to go. This is what collector Andrew Coathup shared in 2019 when he got the right to print his NFTs.

The idea is why should an artwork be only limited to the virtual world or live within screens? You can feel and touch your NFTs by printing them and then using any QR code generator to issue a QR code for the artwork’s URL.

If you wish to make it more durable and long-lasting, you can opt to go for aluminium plates. Solid NFT is one such platform that provides a solution. By a process called sublimation, the NFT is printed on the aluminium sheet along with an authentication panel at the back, which has all the transaction and ownership details.

(Main and feature image credit: Maxim Hopman/ @nampoh/ Unsplash)