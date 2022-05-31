i Light Singapore returns on 3 June: Installations and activities to expect

Asia’s leading sustainable light festival, i Light Singapore, will be back to light up Marina Bay from 3 to 26 June 2022 with 20 captivating light art installations.

Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented by DBS, the Festival will also offer an exciting line-up of programmes that will add to the vibrancy of the precinct while encouraging conversations on sustainability.

Environment and sustainability

Curated to the theme Spark of Light, the 20 artworks by artists from 14 countries took inspiration from the colour violet. The installations are also inspired by sustainability and environmental issues. One highlight is MOTHEREARTH ClimateChange Data Sculpture by Turkish new media studio Ouchhh.

Presented in partnership with Marina Bay Sands, a video projection on the façade of ArtScience Museum will transform publicly available environmental data, such as those obtained from local weather recordings, into a stunning visual treat comprising moving lights, colours and sounds. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, the artwork turns data into an enjoyable sensory experience, while drawing attention to climate change issues.

Besides spotlighting environmental issues, the artworks will transform familiar public spaces at Marina Bay and Esplanade Park into dazzling landscapes. Visitors can look forward to Firefly Field by Studio Toer from the Netherlands, featuring a mesmerising display of 500 flying and blinking lights that will illuminate The Promontory at Marina Bay. These lights mimic humble fireflies, known for their ever-changing bioluminescence and movement at night.

Diverse programmes

Alongside the light art installations, i Light Singapore will also feature an exciting line-up of programmes and activities that promise a fun-filled and enriching experience for families and friends. At GastroBeats, a 14,200sqm Festival Village to be set up at Bayfront Event Space, visitors can eat to their heart’s content at Local Streets, which will spotlight Singapore’s dynamic hawker and street food culture.

One can also meet acclaimed chefs from around the region as they converge at Culinary Masters, where a different collaboration menu will be presented each week by celebrity chef Sarah Todd, and chefs George Calombaris, Genevieve Lee and Derek Cheong of MasterChef fame.

For visitors looking to deepen their festival experience, they can learn more about lighting design and activating spaces by participating in Light Forum, comprising a series of tours, talks and workshops conducted by industry experts.

Those interested in lighting design can sign up for the Light Tour led by professional lighting designers and find out how lighting design has been woven intricately into our city. Lighting Guerrilla, on the other hand, will feature two student workshops that focus on experimenting with light and spontaneity, and culminate in temporary lighting installations that will be showcased at Jubilee Bridge and Bayfront Bridge.

Over at The Lawn at Marina Bay, drone enthusiasts can try their hands at operating luminous drones at Drone Nation, presented by the Marina Bay Alliance. Skilled drone flyers can race against other professionals at the exhilarating Racing Arena complete with a neon light obstacle course, while first-timers can learn the basics from expert trainers at the Experience Arena.

i Light Singapore will be held from 3 to 26 June 2022, from 7.30pm to 11pm daily with extended hours to 12am on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free, while charges apply for certain programmes. Go here for complete programme highlights.

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore