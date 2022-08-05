Looking back at the last Art Basel Hong Kong

Adopting for the second time a distancing-friendly hybrid format, Hong Kong’s premier art fair dazzled once again.

The second Art Basel Hong Kong fair to adopt a hybrid format concluded at the end of May with consistently strong attendances and substantial sales achieved over a five-day period of invitation-only previews and full public access.

This year, in addition to the 130 participating galleries with a physical presence (75 of which were satellite booths), there was also an abundance of digital programming accessible by audiences around the world.

Public programmes highlighted myriad talented local artists, while Online Viewing Rooms broadcasted conversations live across various stages of the event. Private collectors in more than 30 countries were also able to access virtual walk-throughs.

“Steady sales throughout the duration of the show reflected the city’s growing and engaged collector base, including many first-time buyers,” says Marc Spiegler, Art Basel’s global director. “In parallel, the fair’s digital dimension demonstrates the continued growth of online sales and the importance of new virtual formats connecting with ever-broader audiences.”

Upcoming Art Basel events in this year’s calendar to look out for are the Paris+ par Art Basel from October 20 to 23, followed by Art Basel Miami Beach from December 1 to 3.

(Main and featured image: Art Basel signage over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour)

This story first appeared in the July 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.