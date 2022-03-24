Phillips to host online auction INTERSECT featuring art, NFTs, diamonds and watches

Phillips Asia is set to host an online auction called INTERSECT, a one-of-its-kind auction that will include various luxury items and artworks. The cross-category online sale, which will take place from 24 to 31 March, will feature various items such as luxury timepieces, diamonds and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

What do we know about Phillips’ online auction — INTERSECT?

Monkey Kingdom NFTs

INTERSECT is a one-stop lifestyle concept that is based on the fundament of ‘art meets luxury’. The items on auction also include three of the rarest Monkey Legends NFTs from Monkey Kingdom, which is one of Asia’s most successful NFT collections.

The Monkey Legends’ collection consists of 10,000 avatars that are based on a mythical figure named Sun Wukong. The NFTs that are metaverse ready are fully customisable and can feature other NFT clothes and accessories as well. The three NFTs up for sale in the auction are the rarest from the entire collection ‘Legendary’ rarity, 21 unique 1/1 NFTs.

Diamonds

Another highlight of the online auction is a stunning 5.01-carat pear-shaped E/IF diamond ring. The engagement ring is expected to be sold for approximately HKD 1.3-1.8 million.

Additionally, INTERSECT features a collection of some of the most sought after gemstones from brands such as Bvlgari, Christian Dior, Tiffany&Co. and Mikimoto.

Watches

Buyers will also have the opportunity to bid for a Patek Philippe Nautilus Jumbo reference 3710, sized at 42 mm diameter.

F.P Journe’s present Octa Sport, which weighs no more than 70 gm, including its bracelet, is also a part of the collection. Other watches that are on the list are from some of the most well-known luxury brands such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet and A. Lange & Söhne.

Art

Works of some of the youngest and most in-demand artists, including Javier Calleja, Edgar Plans, Atsushi Kaga, Eddie Martinez and Matías Sánchez, have made it to the auction. Plans’ Untitled is an expressive and lively painting set within a graffiti-inspired environment.

The online bidding will take place on Phillips.com, starting at 9 pm (Hong Kong time) on 24 March and ending at 6 pm (Hong Kong time) on 31 March.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy of Phillips Asia)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong