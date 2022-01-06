Reach your highest creative potential with “The Marina Abramović Method”

In her 50-year career, Marina Abramović has repeatedly pushed the boundaries of performance art. Now, the Serbian-born artist wants to help art lovers try their hand at some of her skills with a set of educational cards sharing the secrets of “The Marina Abramović Method.”

These instruction cards were designed by Marina Abramović with the help of writer and editor Katya Tylevich. The pack consists of 30 illustrated cards that deliver the performance art goddess’ secrets “for reaching a higher consciousness and confronting life’s challenges,” as promised by the game’s publisher, Laurence King. The exercises will help art lovers develop skills such as stamina, concentration, perception, self-control and willpower.

“Using exercises Marina Abramovic has developed for herself to prepare for her legendary performance works, the Method will help you focus, reconnect with the present, and locate your highest creative potential,” promise “The Marina Abramović Method” instruction cards.

But for the famous artist, the cards go even further. “The function of the artist is the function of the servant, and now I wish to transmit my knowledge to you. Over years of travel, learning, teaching, and the creation of my art, I have found different ways of achieving the fragile passage between one reality and another,” she explains in a booklet accompanying the cards, seen by Artnet News.

Some have already had a taste of Marina Abramović’s method through a partnership the 75-year-old performer set up last summer with WePresent, the editorial arm of WeTransfer. Users of the app were able to access “The Abramović Method”, a meditation method based on breathing, stillness and concentration exercises – all while waiting for their files to upload to WeTransfer.

However, fans will have to wait until February 15 to get their hands on this set of “The Marina Abramović Method” instruction cards. The pack will be available for purchase for $19.99 on the website of British publisher Laurence King.

(Main and featured image: Laurence King)

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews.