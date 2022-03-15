Take a peek at Aliya Zaidi’s art collection

How do we view art? Why do some work have universal appeal? Which talents to look out for? Where to even start?

In celebration of International Women’s Day this month, we speak to Aliya Zaidi about her favourite artists, pieces and the key to building a collection with personality.

Zaidi in her residence

When did the art bug bite? When did you first purchase your first piece?

I was in the modelling and fashion world for many years, so I’m naturally attracted to form and function. Modern art offers metaphoric and transcendent alternatives to the real world, and I enjoy being transported to such worlds through it. I began picking up pieces during my modelling travels around the world, pieces that caught my eye. I acquire purely for my visual pleasure and not for investment.

I like emerging, new artists who emphasise social narratives, play with colour and mixed materials. Pakistan has a rich history of great artists and all the new talent is shaping it even more. My father in law, also an art aficionado, gifted us our first 7-by-8-foot mural for our wedding, I love looking at it everyday.

I enjoy collecting distinct pieces of furniture that make my living room look like a vibrant, moving feast for my eyes. I am constantly moving pieces around to give our home space a new look and feel until It all comes together beautifully for my eyes.

Zaidi residence

Which is your favourite piece(s) in your collection? Tell us about it.

I really love Chinese artist Yu Nancheng’s technique of creating layers through palette-knife application. The pieces have such depth and movement, and the paint takes years to dry. Another favourite piece is by Linton Meagher – it’s a silhouette of a woman constructed purely out of surgical scalpel blades in resin on perspex.

What is a piece of advice you’d give to aspiring collectors?

Fall in love with the piece. I like pieces that evoke an emotion in me. It really depends what your art collection goals are, if you are looking for investment and resale it is great pick up new artists. This investment helps artists continue their work, build their reputation, and allow them to evolve and create even more value.

Zaidi residence

What is a dream piece you’d love to own?

I love going to MoMA and looking at Girl before a Mirror by Picasso. It has so much colour, vibrance and movement — you really wonder what is going through the girl’s mind as she stares at the other image of her fleeting self.

Who are some artists you’ve kept your eye on in recent years?

I am very fond of Andrew Luk’s multimedia pieces with spray foam and steel. I also admire Henry Shum’s colourful deformations of reality. Currently, I love the urban artists who are specialising in political protest art. I love how the street art is springing up everywhere especially in Sham Shui Po.

Hero image courtesy of Andrew Luk / Blindspot Gallery

This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.