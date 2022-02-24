The Museum of Ice Cream has a fun new night-time experience for adults

While designed for adults, the Museum of Ice Cream’s new Night at the Museum experience brings out their inner child.

Couples and friends can plan a fun date or night out at the Night at the Museum experience that encourages connection and play through on-site interactions and activities. The evening starts off with guests assuming an ice-cream-inspired alias, before embarking on the Cone-nection Cube, a series of quests to complete.

These quests are activities that aim to help couples or groups let loose, open up to one another and form some fun, fond memories. Some are more light-hearted such as making up a special handshake, while others dig a little deeper like playing “Where Should We Begin – A Game of Stories”, a card game with questions designed to spark safe and intimate self-disclosure by psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Esther Perel. As a reward for completing the Cube, guests can enjoy a celebratory sprinkle shot at the alfresco bar made exclusively for the Night at the Museum experience.

Throughout the Night at the Museum experience, guests get unlimited ice cream treats and can also play around with and take photos at the 14 various multi-sensory installations. For those that are feeling a little shy or need a little liquid courage to complete the tasks, the special Hendrick’s gin cocktail served mid-way at Scream’s Diner might help. A non-alcoholic option is available too.

With such cute, dessert-themed rooms and installations like cherry swings and a sprinkle pool, it is almost impossible not to rekindle a little childlike wonder. It also helps that the friendly, upbeat hosts at each installation are engaging, encouraging and more than happy to snap some Instagram-worthy photos for you.

The MOIC Night at the Museum experience opens from 6pm, Thursday to Sunday, and the latest admission time is 8pm. Limited tickets are available here.