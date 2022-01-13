Things to do in Singapore: Art events in January 2022 and beyond

What’s on our diary in this month.

SINGAPORE ART WEEK 2022

Themed “Art Takes Over”, this year’s event presents over 130 physical and digital programmes spotlighting the rich artistic practices of Singapore’s contemporary artists. The show raises awareness on the infinite possibilities across art mediums, and offers new experiences and perspectives in unexpected spaces.

Jan 14-Jan 23

Visit Singapore Art Week for more information

MUSEUM ROUNDTABLE 25: CELEBRATING THE SILVER JUBILEE OF THE MUSEUMS IN SINGAPORE

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of National Heritage Board’s museum initiative, Museum Roundtable (MR), 11 artefacts from participating museums and galleries, as well as memorabilia from past MR programmes, are making its way around the island in this travelling exhibition. Catch it at Westgate until Jan 10, and the National Museum of Singapore thereafter till Jan 26.

Until Jan 26

Visit National Heritage Board for more information

STAGGERED OBSERVATIONS OF A COAST

This exhibition at STPI expands on Singaporean artist Charles Lim Yi Yong’s ongoing long-term project SEA STATE, which examines the biophysical, political and psychic contours of Singapore through the visible and invisible lenses of the sea. Professionally trained in sailing, the artist applied to the artworks his sense of staggered observation on trips along the east coast anchorage of Singapore, taking note of the wave patterns and clouds, allowing for the passage of time to occur, and finally, relooking at the same points so as to note the changes. stpi.com.sg

Until Jan 30

Visit STPI for more information

WOMEN IN ABSTRACTION

Through the works of more than 100 women artists from all over the world, the exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain shares a new vision of the history of abstraction. Spanning visual arts, dance, photography, film and decorative arts, the artworks highlight the processes that led to the invisibility of female artists and points out some of the milestones that marked the history of abstraction.

Until Feb 27

Visit Guggenheim Museum Bilbao for more information.

WHO’S AFRAID OF PUBLIC SPACE?

This multi-faceted project at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Melbourne explores the role of public culture, the contested nature of public space, and the character and composition of public life. The project also extends across Melbourne with a series of satellite exhibitions in collaboration with cultural partners, as well as public installations, events and projects.

Until Mar 20

Visit Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Melbourne for more information

THE TAILORS AND THE MANNEQUINS: CHEN CHENG MEI AND YOU KHIN