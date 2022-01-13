Things to do in Singapore: Art events in January 2022 and beyond

What’s on our diary in this month.
SINGAPORE ART WEEK 2022
Themed “Art Takes Over”, this year’s event presents over 130 physical and digital programmes spotlighting the rich artistic practices of Singapore’s contemporary artists. The show raises awareness on the infinite possibilities across art mediums, and offers new experiences and perspectives in unexpected spaces.
Jan 14-Jan 23
Visit Singapore Art Week for more information
MUSEUM ROUNDTABLE 25: CELEBRATING THE SILVER JUBILEE OF THE MUSEUMS IN SINGAPORE
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of National Heritage Board’s museum initiative, Museum Roundtable (MR), 11 artefacts from participating museums and galleries, as well as memorabilia from past MR programmes, are making its way around the island in this travelling exhibition. Catch it at Westgate until Jan 10, and the National Museum of Singapore thereafter till Jan 26.
Until Jan 26
Visit National Heritage Board for more information
STAGGERED OBSERVATIONS OF A COAST
This exhibition at STPI expands on Singaporean artist Charles Lim Yi Yong’s ongoing long-term project SEA STATE, which examines the biophysical, political and psychic contours of Singapore through the visible and invisible lenses of the sea. Professionally trained in sailing, the artist applied to the artworks his sense of staggered observation on trips along the east coast anchorage of Singapore, taking note of the wave patterns and clouds, allowing for the passage of time to occur, and finally, relooking at the same points so as to note the changes. stpi.com.sg
Until Jan 30
Visit STPI for more information
WOMEN IN ABSTRACTION
Through the works of more than 100 women artists from all over the world, the exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain shares a new vision of the history of abstraction. Spanning visual arts, dance, photography, film and decorative arts, the artworks highlight the processes that led to the invisibility of female artists and points out some of the milestones that marked the history of abstraction.
Until Feb 27
Visit Guggenheim Museum Bilbao for more information.
WHO’S AFRAID OF PUBLIC SPACE?
This multi-faceted project at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Melbourne explores the role of public culture, the contested nature of public space, and the character and composition of public life. The project also extends across Melbourne with a series of satellite exhibitions in collaboration with cultural partners, as well as public installations, events and projects.
Until Mar 20
Visit Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Melbourne for more information
THE TAILORS AND THE MANNEQUINS: CHEN CHENG MEI AND YOU KHIN
Enter Dalam Southeast Asia, National Gallery Singapore’s first-ever Project Space featuring under-studied modern and contemporary Southeast Asian artists, and the innovative curatorial approaches in presenting them. This is the space’s debut show, focusing on artists Chen Cheng Mei and You Khin – outliers in most accounts of art in Singapore, Cambodia and Southeast Asia – to spotlight the period between the 1970s and the 2000s in the Global South, which was a recurring inspiration for both artists.
Until Apr 10
Visit National Gallery Singapore for more information
CHUA MIA TEE: DIRECTING THE REAL
Journey from the 1950s to the ’80s at National Gallery Singapore’s exhibition showcasing the works of one of the nation’s leading realist painters, Chua Mia Tee. His paintings depict vivid scenes and portraits of life and people of Singapore during its transformative years. Get an insight into Chua’s distinct view on realism that goes beyond the mere representation of reality.
Until Nov 20
Visit National Gallery Singapore for more information
This story first appeared in the January 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore