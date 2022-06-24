B&B Italia’s Noonu sofa combines versatility and comfort

Among the selection of fine home furnishings at Space Furniture, the Noonu sofa from B&B Italia stands out for those looking for a piece of laidback luxury.



Noonu Atoll is an unspoiled, secluded part of the Maldives that consists of 71 islands. Noonu is also the name of this sofa system with an elegant curved aluminium profile that eminent Italian architect Antonio Citterio has created for B&B Italia.

Available at Space Furniture, the Noonu sofa’s supporting structure is hidden, creating “islands” that appear to almost float in mid-air. The seats are deep, with a single, large seat cushion for comfort, and a tilted back to accommodate cushions in various arrangements.

“What’s new in Noonu is the apparently suspended seating, which extends all the way to the floor, and the new types of elements that we have defined as ‘piano’ and ‘sail’ elements, lending a certain identity and richness to the design,” says Citterio. This sofa draws on the straight and curved lines of its four basic components to establish a dialogue with the walls, as well as take centre stage in a room by creating spectacular and dynamic islands.

Made for great flexibility, Noonu’s support element beneath the seat allows for any manner of configuration; the roller cushion bound by sophisticated webbing to a die-cast aluminium frame can be used as a terminal armrest element or as a headrest, to read or to work, placed between the seats or left out, depending on how the sofa is being used. A bolster armrest may also positioned between the seats or removed entirely.

Designed as a “natural chaise longe”, the sofa boasts an organic form that inspires total relaxation, and comes upholstered in fabric or leather. To suit any home, it is available in 12 fabric colour variants from solid colours and neutral hues to sophisticated shades of blue, green, red and orange. These are bold yet homely tones, designed especially to suit combinations of the various elements.

For more information, visit Space Furniture