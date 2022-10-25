Be one with nature in this mirrored house on an extinct volcano in Mexico

A secluded mirrored house on a mountainside in Mexico called Casa Etérea has become the poster child for the post-pandemic wave of isolationist travel. Designer-owner PRASHANT ASHOKA gives Crystal Lee an insight into its construction.

Perched on the rugged slopes of an extinct volcano off the colonial town of San Miguel de Allende in central Mexico is a house that stands out and blends in, depending on when and where you see it. At dawn, it appears as a gleaming metallic box – its mirrored panels reflecting the soft blue sky, presenting a stark contrast against the semi-arid desert landscape. View it from another angle, however, and the property camouflages with its surroundings, vanishing from sight.

Designed and built by Mexico-based Singaporean writer and photographer Prashant Ashoka, who is also this year’s Prestige 40 Under 40 honouree, Casa Etérea (ethereal house in Spanish) is an off-grid, sustainable hideaway for two that has captivated many, including the editors at New York Times, Architectural Digest, Conde Nast Traveller, Forbes, Dwell and more. “The vision was to create a theatre to nature, so sustainability was crucial in achieving a truly complete integration with the environment,” explains Ashoka.

The 800-sq ft dwelling features an open-plan concept, consisting of two rectilinear volumes that merge at a 120-degree, V-shaped intersection.

Its foundation is built entirely from rock collected off the mountain. The mirrored side of the property is insulated to regulate temperature and treated with a special patterned ultraviolet coating to make it visible to the birds and reflective to humans.

Solar energy powers the house, and rainwater is collected for its water supply. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors not only frame vistas of towering cliffs and deciduous forests, but also provide excellent ventilation. The decked patio and pool area are shaded by olive and pomegranate trees. Inside, exposed ceiling beams and concrete walls celebrate rawness, while a natural palette of jute, leather, wood and stone for the furnishings harmonises with the spectacular view.

Social sustainability is just as important to Ashoka. He engaged locals in the building process, and continues to support them by offering guests unique travel experiences like horse-riding safaris and guided hikes to boost their incomes. “My neighbours and I built the house together, and it paved the roads, literally, for the community,” he says. “It wouldn’t be able to operate the way it does if I didn’t have full community buy-in.”

Diamond in the rough

Casa Etérea came about through a series of chance encounters. When Ashoka first arrived in Mexico, he noticed that a number of small, design-centric accommodations for two to four people were fully booked on Airbnb. Seeing a business opportunity in vacation rentals, he conceptualised a space – in the Unesco World Heritage Site of San Miguel he fell in love with – that evokes a sense of awe and oneness with nature.

“On my second day in San Miguel, I went hiking in the mountains outside of town on the recommendation of a good friend’s mum,” recounts Ashoka. “There, I met my now-neighbour Tomas, who invited me to have a beer (at 10am). I’m drinking with this 70-year-old guy, and he told me his cousin wanted to sell a plot of land nearby. At first, I thought it was a scam. Then he brought me to the site and admitted that nobody was keen because there’s no road to get there and no electricity. It’s also on a 45-degree incline. But the land was so beautiful and I was completely overwhelmed by it.”

That last statement turns out to be his experience in the construction of the house. Ashoka is not an architect. Neither did he have the money to hire one for his dream rental. “So I did everything on my own, and that was a really steep learning curve,” he admits. “I googled everything, like how deep a foundation needs to be and how to install a drainage system. I’d cross-check the accuracy of the information with friends who are architects, and they would come back with links to more research. With that knowledge, I was able to engage the right people in Mexico to work on the property.”

Straightforward as it sounds, the process was far from it. “It was as if I was crying into a pit for three years, and suddenly, a house materialised from my tears,” Ashoka adds. “The house should have taken about six to eight months to complete. Bad weather, the pandemic and cultural differences – all these delayed construction. On top of that, I was under a lot of pressure, wondering if I’ve made a huge financial mistake. I didn’t know if I could build the house to the standard I wanted because I didn’t have the experience.”

Overcoming mental hurdles of uncertainties and anxieties is, Ashoka reveals, more difficult than the actual development of the house. “The darkest moment was when I ran out of money. I didn’t have a safety net anymore. I had to take a personal loan to continue the project, which was not at all something that I thought I would do.”

Look at the stars

As they say, life’s greatest lessons are learnt at the worst times. Casa Etérea changed Ashoka. “The biggest takeaway in this crazy endeavour is that when you are attuned with yourself, are clear with the reasons, rationale and motivation behind your project; and if those are not selfish or self-serving, everything will flow better and the path will unfold.”

He recalls a time he was living in the house before it was liveable: “I couldn’t afford rent elsewhere or gas to travel to and fro when I wiped out my savings, so I moved in. I was literally camping in the construction site, sleeping in a sleeping bag on the concrete floor. There was no electricity and no water. It wasn’t very comfortable, but it was also a beautiful experience. I saw the landscape change with the seasons. At that time, I felt my life was awesome because I was in such an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime space.”

It is this otherworldly experience that he wants to extend to others. “I’m not trying to sell somebody something,” he says. “This house is meant to be shared – to hopefully serve as a place of reflection and metamorphosis for those who stay.”

This story first appeared in the Sep issue of Prestige Singapore.