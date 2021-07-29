Future Cities: Meet Clint Nagata of Blink Design Group

Prominent architects from across the Asia Pacific share their visions and dreams of a future city.

Clint Nagata of Blink Design Group

“As an architect when someone asks me about the city of the future it’s hard not to reflect on our past and contemplate how our cities got to where we are today – overcrowded, energy guzzling metropolis’ detached from where many of us live. When trying to imagine what our future cities would be like I cannot help but reflect back to what our cities were like back in our recent past and for me those are the clues of what our cities of tomorrow will look like.

I am old enough to remember the days when life was simpler and less complex. I can imagine in many ways a simpler city of the future where we go back to living and working in the same environment and not having to commute or battle with traffic or pollution. Vertical communities of home, work and play environments in which Interior spaces are cloaked in greenery. A world less dependent on electricity with our homes being naturally cooled and with the advent of technology powered by the sun.

I can imagine a simpler life made possible through the advancement of a seamless integration of technology which takes us back to the past.

We are currently working on an urban project where the concept is inspired by the adjacent wetlands. The design takes subtle cues from nature to create an idyllic urban resort that manages to capture the essence of its surroundings through materiality, forms and filtered light.”

This story first appeared in the July 2021 issue of Luxe Living/Prestige Singapore.