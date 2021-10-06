Cosentino has launched a capsule collection that is big news to those in the realm of architecture and design for two reasons. First, the collection brings together six designers who each lend their talent and expertise into creating these furniture pieces (or works of art), and secondly, the use of a surface called Dekton, made by Cosentino themselves.

Dekton, or Dekton Slim, is a 4mm ultracompact material crafted by Cosentino, a leader in surface design around the world. The sleek surface is both functional and decorative, a blend of raw materials to produce glass, porcelain and quartz surfaces.

Creating around the theme of “Breaking Boundaries”, Nada Debs, Mustafa Khamash, Fadi Sarieddine, Aljoud Lootah and the duo Dana Al Matrook and Newsha Dastaviz from The Line Concept present these five pieces for the Dekton capsule collection.

“This project, which we kickstarted in March 2021, is a true labour of love,” says Miriam Llano, Marketing Manager of Cosentino Middle East. “The unique creations, proudly Made in the UAE, is an ode to the spirit of collaboration, sustainability and breaking boundaries in every sense – material, design, process and production.”

Dubai-based interior fit-out contractor Cherwell worked with Cosentino on Dekton for this collection. CEO Tom Brooks shares the challenges of creating bespoke designs. “4mm material obviously has its advantages but it needs be to handled differently. Using our advanced 3D software and a 5-axis waterjet we were able to tackle some of the more intricate elements of the designers’ work, in some instances working with very small and complex shapes cut multi-directionally.”

The collection comprises of a rocking chair, a console, a coffee table, a range of low side tables and a series of vases. See them all below.

Carapase Console by Nada Debs

Nada Debs is a Lebanese designer based in Beirut, who calls her approach to design “handmade and heart made”. For the capsule collection, Debs presents a console that plays with a geometric composition of opposing natural and industrial elements. The marquetry you see on its surface uses Cosentino’s signature Carapace pattern.

Rocco by Mustafa Khamash

For his rocking chair, Mustafa Khamash looks back to the first seating device, most possibly a stone. And if correct, then one could make the argument that the stone as a chair marked the genesis of furniture design and craftsmanship. Khamash designs the Rocco in an elegant fashion without additional finishes or embellishments — an ode to the first chair.

Talyd by Aljoud Lootah

Aljoud Lootah draws her inspiration from large traditional metal pots used for cooking over open fires. Her collection of vases for Cosentino is a nod to UAE’s culinary-centric culture and everyday objects once synonymous with the livelihood of Emirates. The name Talyd means ‘legacy’ in Arabic, and indeed, the vases embody shapes and proportions based on historical findings and artefacts.

Paper Coffee Table by Fadi Sarieddine

The slimness of Dekton takes focus with this furniture piece, where featured as a table top it appears to almost hover. Designed by Fadi Sarieddine, Paper Coffee Table is complete with solid walnut legs and gunmetal tension rods to hold all parts in place. The tables elegance comes from the contrast of thin and bulky, as well its striking material combination.

Tektonia Tables by The Line Concept

Last but definitely not least are the beautiful Tektonia Tables designed by duo Dana Al Matrook and Newsha Dastaviz of The Line Concept. As you can guess, the tables are a tribute to stones in various ways; like the organic flowing shapes, and parts sliced off to expose layers of Dekton akin to Earth’s strata. Tektonia Tables come in a set of a large and two smaller tables.

Find Cosentino in Malaysia

This story first appeared in PrestigeOnline Malaysia