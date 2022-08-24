See Dior Maison’s most stunning homeware collections

Not content with dominating the fashion scene, Dior also channels the same French savoir-faire into people’s homes with its Dior Maison arm.

The Dior Maison collection is made up of with a range of tableware, home accessories and dinnerware designed to bring that signature Dior touch for the home. Take a look at our favourite collections for refreshing and elevating your home.

Dior Maison’s stunning homeware collection

Tutti Frutti

A celebration of joie de vivre and summertime, the Dior Maison Tutti Frutti line is designed by Cordelia de Castellane. The collection is dotted with colourful fruit motifs, from bananas to kiwis, from passion to dragon fruit. Reflecting exceptional savoir-faire, these irresistible items of hand-blown glass from Italy – such as a carafe, jam jars and decorative bubbles – embellish interiors with their sunny spirit. Final touches, the Cannage Provence service creations – composed of plates and mugs in a luminous green – as well as hand-woven wicker accessories adorned with delicate little pieces of fruit complete this summer collection.

Toile de Jouy

Constantly reinvented by Maria Grazia Chiuri, toile de Jouy, a symbol of French savoir-faire and Dior style, enhances the timeless Dior Maison line with its wild bestiary. Dinner, dessert and bread plates, as well as a platter, salad bowl, soup tureen and tea and coffee sets are all decorated with these intense blue sketches; a new variation that pays homage to one of Christian Dior’s key colours.

Created in Limoges porcelain – extra white – from a mould, each piece is worked by hand, from the enamelling to the meticulous painting requiring extreme delicacy, applying the “leaf-decorating” process. This enchanting collection is to be discovered in the boutique, alongside the table linen, either plain or in white jacquard, revisiting the unique patterns. A luminous celebration of the art of entertaining forever dear to Dior.

Lucky Milly

Continuing this springtime journey, Dior Maison also unveils, for the first time, a gardening collection entitled Lucky Milly. Designed by Cordelia de Castellane, this series of exclusive creations draws inspiration from nature in tribute to Monsieur Dior’s love of flowers, a passion he developed from childhood, evoking tender moments at his mother’s side in the rose garden in Granville, Normandy.

Echoing these bucolic memories, shamrocks gracefully appear on an apron, a watering can, gloves, tools, and pots. Punctuated with a handwritten “Christian Dior” signature, these accessories come in lush shades of vibrant green, white, and ochre, an elegant nod to botanical references.

Lily of the Valley

“Having inherited my mother’s passion for flowers, I was happiest in the company of plants and gardeners,” Christian Dior confided in his memoirs. This new collection echoes those sentiments. Adorned with drawings of lilies of the valley and shamrocks – the couturier’s lucky charms – the New Lily of the Valley tableware line is enriched with wickerwork designs, such as placemats, baskets, frames and boxes, as well as porcelain plates and decorative glass objects.

(Images: Dior)

This article first appeared on Augustman Singapore.