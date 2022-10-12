Elevate your patio or garden with Poltrona Frau’s elegant Boundless Living Outdoor Collection

The latest Boundless Living Outdoor Collection by Poltrona Frau, available at Proof Living, blur the lines between the indoors and out with furnishings that fuse elegance with functionality.

With so much emphasis on creating green spaces within the home now, there is never a better time to refresh your outdoor styling. Whether it is an intimate spot, a poolside terrace, a spacious lawn or a large backyard, Poltrona Frau’s new collections afford you the luxury of extending your living and lounging areas out into the open – with absolute versatility and class.

The Secret Garden range, designed by Roberto Lazzeroni, is marked by elegance, relaxed comfort and attention to detail – think a union between Scandinavian design, Italian flair and Poltrona Frau’s exquisite manufacturing. Pieces are characterised by solid teak with a natural finish, presented in slender, lightweight structures.

The showpiece here is the dining area set, which features restful blue-green tones contrasted with wood that blend right in with nature. The armchair’s backrest flaunts beautiful detailing in the form of hand-woven flat ecru and taupe cotton webbing, while the table is a showcase of flawless cabinet-making with a top made of hand-finished glazed stoneware.

For a lounging area across various settings, from a grand balcony to a pool deck, the Solaria range by Ludovica + Roberto Palomba is an excellent choice. Exemplifying lightness and comfort, it features horizontal islands that shape the space without creating barriers, and can be arranged in multiple configurations.

The star here is the modular sofa, which offers the option of adding a backrest or armrests, and is built with a stainless steel frame covered in outdoor fabric. The armrests and backrest feature an alluring handmade cord weave, while the seats are designed as a single padded unit, of which elements are removable.

As for ambient lighting, the Sparkler range transforms the outdoors into a magical realm. Designed by Kensaku Oshiro, the Japanese-inspired lanterns are made to be light, transportable, weather-proof and statuesque. In the day, sunlight casts over them to create mesmerising chiaroscuro effects; when night falls, they lend a hypnotic glow to the space. Available in three sizes, the lanterns are made of an aluminium frame, on which taupe polypropylene cord is hand-woven. LED battery-lit, they can be placed on the ground or be hung from their horseshoe-shaped handles.

