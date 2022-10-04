FIND – Design Fair Asia: The Ambassador of Italy on how it can shape the future of design

Fiera Milano, the company behind the world-renowned Salone del Mobile in Milan, is stretching its horizons with the launch of a new fair in Singapore. Held in collaboration with international exhibition specialist DMG Events, the FIND (Furniture, Interiors and Design) – Design Fair Asia brought together some of the world’s leading players in the industry to present their latest work, exchange ideas, network and explore collaboration opportunities.

The inaugural edition hosted some 500 brands from around the world across various showcases and experiences. FIND – Global Summit featured prominent speakers like André Fu, Lyndon Neri and Patricia Urquiola covering topics from sustainable development to the metaverse, while Emerge @ FIND spotlighted close to 60 acclaimed and rising Southeast Asian design talents.

With roots in Italy, FIND is also bridging the East and the West through the Italian Design Futures Capsule, a special segment that highlighted the creativity and craftsmanship of Italy’s biggest and brightest design talents. Stefano Boeri Interiors, the multidisciplinary studio responsible for Salone del Mobile’s experimental concept Supersalone, designed an environmentally conscious, digital-forward pavilion where new products and creations were on show.

There, its fluid and dynamic set-up allowed visitors to navigate freely through each brand’s design universe. Along with a series of talks and masterclasses, the prestigious Compasso d’Oro ADI Awards, was also presented by the director of ADI Design Museum, Andrea Cancellato.

More than just an exhibition and networking space, the Italian Design Futures Capsule is a strategic initiative that furthers trade and investment between Italy and Singapore. Said Manlio Di Stefano, the undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs, “The Italian government recognises that Singapore is a vital partner as it forges a new wave of partnerships and collaborations in Asia.”

As a veritable design and financial hub with over 10,000 furniture, interior and design brands establishing their bases in the city, Singapore is a gateway to the burgeoning multi-billion Asian market. The fair presents an opportunity for participating brands to reach 4.4 billion consumers with a taste for timeless, inimitable design and superlative savoir faire – things Italy is known for. Likewise, FIND also acts as a stepping stone for Asian creatives looking to expand to Europe.

However, the impact of this Singapore-Italy partnership goes deeper than just economic development for both countries, as Mario Andrea Vattani, the Ambassador of Italy to Singapore, points out when we met at his residence to talk about FIND. “There is so much creativity in Asia, in terms of ideas and materials. Two years ago, Italy became a development partner of Asean. This means we work together on many fields, not just political and economical. It’s how we evolve.”

For a country that takes pride in its legacy of excellence in art, design and craftsmanship, it seems somewhat unbecoming for Italians to be seeking creative input beyond its borders. Wouldn’t that dilute tradition? Vattani doesn’t think so: “If you look at the evolution of art and design in Italy, you have a wealth to pick from. Take, for example, Dolce & Gabbana. They dive into our cultures, images, colours and present them in new ways.”

“There is a path to creativity, and identity plays an important role in that,” he adds. “When you have a strong identity, then you will be ready to dialogue and invent. Otherwise, you’ll naturally be protective of what you have. This is not our approach. In fact, Italy has never been closed-off, because we’re a merchant country. Venice, with its variety of cultural influences, is a case in point.”

Flamboyance and glamour come to mind when one thinks of Italian design, but Vattani hints at a diversity of styles visitors can expect to see at the Italian Design Futures Capsule. “There is a richness of ideas in Italy. People from Naples are perceived as fun and cheerful, but some of the historical art and writing from the city are pretty dark. Firenze (Florence), on the other hand, is characterised by tight roads and narrow streets, so you can feel as if you’re in a tunnel when you walk through the city. Imagine the inspiration a designer or an artist may have from different parts of Italy, when they draw from their experience and history.”

There are, however, common threads in Italian design today, says Vattani. Savoir faire is one: “The deep knowledge of the product, its material and the use of the material are what the ‘Made in Italy’ label is all about. Owning a product with that label is to know that it is the result of tradition that upholds quality, ability and creativity.”

Sustainability is another element fuelling Italian design and the nation as a whole. Since incorporating climate change and sustainable development into its national curriculum, Italy has, according to Earth.org, invested heavily in renewable energy, and has shown a reduction in both the share of energy from fossil fuels and import dependency, compared to 1990 levels.

Vattani believes that design is fundamental in advancing sustainable solutions. “It is the centre of what we’re doing in the future, from packaging to the production machinery to the materials,” he elaborates. “The fair will showcase design and beauty, but it will also present ideas and new materials, such as those made with orange peel and pineapple fibre. There is also a lot of research going on here in Singapore – in robotics, AI, pharmaceutical, medical and more – that can benefit Europe as the region is hungry for new experiences. FIND – Design Fair Asia is the perfect catalyst for this new strategy.”

This story first appeared in the Sep 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.