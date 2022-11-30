Flexform’s Adda sofa is a dream of a couch

The sofa is an important centrepiece in the living room, and nothing quite matches up to Flexform’s timeless and ultra-comfortable Adda sofa.

While Italian furniture design studio Flexform is internationally renowned for its vast collection of home furnishings, its focus is always invariably on its popular sofa ranges. A living room centrepiece that brings people together for relaxation and conversation, the sofa is the heart of the home and the soul of its occupants.

One enduring quality embraced by Flexform is elegance. From living room decor to dining room and bedroom pieces, all of the brand’s creations represent this ideal of luxury, which has certainly resonated with many of its customers and admirers. Never superfluous or an exercise in abundance and excess, Flexform’s designs are rooted in functionality and a stylish simplicity – qualities that lend themselves well to a wide range of tastes and aesthetics.

Sharing this same vision is eminent Italian architect Antonio Citterio, who is well-known for his sharp, refined designs, and a close collaborator with Flexform for many years. One of his masterpieces is the Adda sofa, which is as clean, contemporary and comfortable as the furniture piece can get.

This sectional sofa boasts a lightweight structure and generously filled goose-down cushions with piping that highlights their soft, welcoming shapes. Set on a metal base covered in leather or fabric, the Adda sofa stands on exposed cast-aluminium feet that exude a graceful yet resolutely modern vibe. For the finish of the base and feet, take your pick from satined, chromed, burnished, black chromed or champagne metal.

As for comfort, the Adda sofa features a soft armrest and seat back cushions, which slip over the base using a simple and effective bayonet coupling system. The cushions are creased with a unique lengthwise stitching detail that produces a slight wrinkle in the surface of the upholstery. This attribute follows the natural fold created when seated, creating a distinctive look.

Of course, the selected upholstery plays a major role in both the comfort and aesthetics of the Adda sofa as well. For that, Flexform offers an impressive variety, from leather and linen to velvet, cashmere, cotton and mixed compositions – all with different textures and colours to choose from.

No matter your living room size or shape, the Adda sofa adapts to your needs with its modular design. It is a cinch to customise a seating configuration, whether you prefer a standard three-seater to a larger L-shaped format, with or without backrests. The beauty of the sofa also lies in its versatility in matching with other Flexform designs, such as armchairs, ottomans, coffee tables and side tables. Visit flexform.it to view details of the Adda sofa and browse other complementary furnishing ideas.

This story first appeared in the Nov 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.