GuocoLand’s Midtown Modern: A biophilic condo of the future

Nature and the city are two things that rarely belong together, but for GuocoLand’s Midtown Modern, they will be combined to breathtaking effect in a biophilic condo of the future. Tan Wei Lin reports

There has been a tremendous amount of buzz in the media and property circles about Guoco Midtown. GuocoLand’s ambitious second flagship project, the 3.2ha mixed-used mega development is set to become a future landmark of Singapore and dramatically transform the Beach Road-Bugis neighbourhood into a vibrant, verdant locale.

Not solely a business and lifestyle destination within the CBD (Central Business District), Guoco Midtown promises to blend the element of nature into its retail, office and residential components in a way that is unprecedented in the country. Earlier this year, the developer had revealed plans to incorporate a whopping 30 thematic gardens – a number of which are even accessible by the public – into the project.

It’s news that naturally caught the attention of many, and a groundbreaking concept that will appeal, in our opinion, most particularly to those looking to buy a residential property. A home that is situated within Singapore’s business-meets-heritage district and yet is surrounded by verdant greenery – is indeed a unique proposition that speaks to the desire of the modern and sophisticated city dweller.

Midtown Modern, one of two condominiums within the development, is where this dream will become reality. Lush gardens and landscaped areas spanning 1ha of space are cleverly fused into the design of the twin-tower, 558-unit property. Altogether, the green spaces will feature almost 200 varieties of plants – including some rare and endangered native species from around the world.

Residents will enjoy access to their own private gardens on level 3. These comprise over 10 thematic gardens, of which many are designed as forests. A walk through these will take one through a visual journey of the seasons, as the plants and trees here are specially selected to emulate the atmospheres of spring, summer and autumn. At the heart of these gardens is the Grand Lawn, which will provide an idyllic setting where residents can unwind in.

Natural attractions aside, location is, of course, Midtown Modern’s foremost selling point. It is situated on Beach Road and Tan Quee Lan Street, and sits right above the Bugis MRT interchange station, which is served by both the East-West Line and Downtown Line. This means that travelling will be such a breeze, no matter the mode of transport or for which member of the family.

On that note, it’s worth knowing that the property is designed to also suit the needs of families, which is a rarity among condominiums in the CBD. Says Dora Chng, the general manager (residential) of GuocoLand Singapore: “Midtown Modern will break with convention and be one of the first family-oriented residential developments in the CBD. It will be the only CBD condominium with full facilities that include a tennis court and a 50m-long pool, set in 1ha of gardens and landscaped areas. The direct connection to the MRT means there is direct access to job centres, while many top schools and tertiary institutions are just one train ride away,”

Mornings will no longer be stressful for families with school-going children, as parents and the young ones can conveniently depart from the Bugis MRT interchange to their destinations – be it the various office locations across town or the elite schools nearby. The adults also need not worry about scheduling pick-up times at the end of the school day.

As the condo will be surrounded by a host of amenities, residents have easy access to every conceivable service. The district is filled with endless shopping and dining options, as well as entertainment facilities and cultural centres. The property will also have its own retail podium, which will welcome signature food and retail outlets once ready.

With superb recreational facilities available within Midtown Modern, some residents may see no reason to leave the comfort of home. Families are able to have a full day out at the gardens on level three, where they could go swimming at a tree-shaded 50m-long pool, soak in a hot spring, work out on the tennis court, and relax by the adventure play area while the little ones have fun. Private parties can also be held at a deluxe clubhouse located in the gardens that will fit 50 people comfortably. On the spectacular rooftop – above the 30th storey – are pavilions outfitted with cooking facilities designed for preparing different types of cuisines.

Yet another remarkable quality of the property, beyond its state-of- the-art facilities, is that it will define a more sustainable way of living with its green building features that include water and energy conservation. Midtown Modern combines the ingenuity of ipli Architects’ Yip Yuen Hong, who is a four-time President’s Design Award winner, with the expertise of project architect ADDP Architects, and landscape architect Chia Jui Siang, who is a partner at Ortus Design.

There’s no question about Midtown Modern’s distinctive appeal, which explains why it is one of the most prestigious luxury condo launches of this year – a sentiment that is confirmed by exceptionally brisk sales since its release.

This story first appeared in the Nov 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.