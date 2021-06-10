Give your home. a touch of opulence with Versace ’s latest homeware

The new ‘Rosenthal meets Versace’ homeware collections are sophisticatedly filled with the identity of Versace, but with an elaborate, contrasting splash of bold-chromatic hues – to bring a fun and vibrant attitude to your home.

For this season, the collections for the home see a total of four lines – new and refreshed – namely, Virtus Gala, Barocco Mosaic, Medusa Lumiere 2nd Edition and Greca. Made with high-quality materials – guaranteed by more than 140 years of Rosenthal’s frame – these exquisite pieces will become new favourites for many home decorators who seek everyday luxury in a form of tableware.

Virtus Gala

This latest dining collection from Rosenthal meets Versace is all about the aesthetic fusion of classic shades of black, white and gold. It’s inspired by the brand’s stunning evening dresses, as well as a collection of stylish Virtus handbags. The dining-ware is consisted of bowls, plates, mugs, espresso cups and saucers which are meticulously covered in Versace’s Barocco pattern along with the iconic Barocco V placed right at the centre, with acanthus leaves surrounding it for a dash of intricate glam.

Barocco Mosaic

For the next dining collection, Barocco Mosaic, the four archive prints are of the line’s essence – to celebrate the heritage of the brand. The colours are vivid with pastel purple and soft mint blended with a shade of gold. Inspired by the Versace Flash 2021 Collection, it’s marked by rebellious and young spirits just like what we see in the collection. The items range from plates, bowls, mugs to candleholders and etageres.

Medusa Lumiere 2nd Edition

Next, we see a refreshed update of the Medusa Lumière collection of stemware. The second edition is enlivened with shades of teal and mint. Comprising of water, whiskey and wine glasses, the sleek lines are softly accentuated with the distinguishable Medusa accent.

Greca

To finish the table set-up, what could be a more perfect finishing touch than a set of durable, timeless cutlery? Versace’s newest cutlery collection in stainless steel, Greca, is elevated through – yet again – the iconic Medusa which is surrounded by the recognisable Greca border of repute. The items are easy to take care of and are perfect for day-to-day use.

