How to adapt the French Riviera aesthetic to your tropical home

From Saint-Tropez to Cannes and Nice, this summer, home interiors are channeling the French Riviera.

Here are some simple tips for enjoying a touch of Riviera chic at home, without breaking the bank, and with no need to jet off to a five-star hotel on the Côte d’Azur. Look for natural fibres, cool, crisp white, and eye-catching prints as key features of the look.

With timeless style and enduring appeal, summer sees Riviera chic return year after year. Think Brigitte Bardot lounging bikini-clad on the Saint-Tropez beach. Imagine the wind in your hair, a breezy Bohemian vibe and a glass of chilled rosé wine in your hand … you can almost picture yourself taking a break from the blistering sun in the cool shade of a palm tree. But there’s no need to hop on a plane to enjoy Riviera living this summer.

1. Look to white, keep yachts in mind

The Riviera is synonymous with crisp, bright white — it’s a must. With its Mediterranean influences, the Riviera vibe channels images of Greek statues and whitewashed walls. Opt for white linen and textiles, from a snug blanket for the sofa to a textured or embroidered duvet cover, like a freshly serviced hotel suite. For a touch of texture and depth, add a few pastel objects. Try the beige tones of shell pink or a crystal, almost turquoise blue to bring a poetic touch to the space.

2. Look for natural fibres

Keep the space as airy and uncluttered as possible, and look for furniture that uses natural fibres. On the Riviera, it’s all about lounging, kicking back to relax and enjoying the feel of natural materials against the skin in contrast to the scorching sun. Look for wicker and cane chairs, for example. And don’t hesitate to mix and match to break up harsh lines and relax the vibe — especially if you have a large, imposing table.

3. Riviera poster boy

Known for his illustrations, seen in the highly chic Vogue magazine, among others, local artist Monsieur Z — aka Richard Zielenkiewicz — has also created illustrations of many spots on the Côte d’Azur, from Rayol-Canadel-sur-Mer to Monaco to Hyères-les-Palmiers and the lesser-known La Capte. They’re a must-have.

