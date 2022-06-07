Invest in better sleep with these five best luxury bedding brands

Go to sleep like you’re in a 5-star hotel with these local Thai and international luxury bedding brands.

There are countless factors that are responsible for a good night’s sleep. Scented candles might help to relax you, while comfortable sleepwear may help to ease you. The quality of your bedding materials is also a big contributing factor. These luxury bedding brands boast expertise in fabric production, and guarantee optimal comfort without the use of toxic chemicals. With intricate design and thoughtful detailing, read on for the best extravagant bedding brands for big dreamers.

(Featured Image Credit: Spacejoy/Unsplash; Hero Image Credit: iWood/Unsplash)

With unique fabrics, diverse patterns, and innovative technologies, PASAYA’s establishment on the fashion runways shook the textile circle decades ago. The brand was quickly recognised as one of the top luxury Thai bedding brands that produces formaldehyde-free garments with anti-fungal and anti-bacteria properties. In present days, you could find almost any style of beddings, curtains, soft furnishing, upholsters and more that are designed for all needs and preferences at PASAYA, whether it’s ‘Tale of the Roses’, ‘White Product’, or ‘Baby Buddy’ collection.

This Italian luxury fashion brand is also famous for its in-style home furnishing from tableware and pet accessories, to bed and bath items. Dominant in bold colours and intricate patterns, of course, Versace’s bedding is equipped with several of the brand’s signature print: La Coupe de Dieux, I ♡ Baroque, and Medusa Gala.

The American pioneering brand for the infamous tofu mattress also flaunts beautiful bedding collections that highlight the importance of natural raw materials. Apart from cotton — that is mostly common for bedding already — the star fabric for Omazz is tencel, a fabric that resembles the delicateness of silk, the coolness of linen, and the warmth of wool. Top quality tencel and cotton products from Omazz come with differing tones and patterns that can enhance your bed space with prestigious comfort.

Jaspal Home’s main focus lies in bed linen and bedding accessories made of various materials ranging from cotton and satin to Jacquard. The brand’s quite specific and selective cultivation sources only items of international standard, not only in bedding but also bath linen, floor covering, and European home décor. Unlike others, its bedding collections are largely comprised of mid-tone and pastel linens that set the palette for the whole brand.

Award-winning Thai brand Restier combines exceptional Thai latex with a modern ergonomic design into innovative, eco-friendly bedding and bed furnishing products. Latex mattresses, pillows and toppers are the most well-known products by Restier, given that they were developed from cutting-edge modifications like breathable airflow quality, ergonomic balance, and Restsolution technology, and are made of 100% natural latex known for being allergy-friendly.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand