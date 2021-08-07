Luxury outdoor furnishings to update your pool deck, terrace or backyard

Usher in the season of sun and fun with these gorgeous outdoor pieces for your pool deck, terrace or backyard.

Luxury outdoor furnishings we love –

MYFACE

MYFACE offers a series of inviting Fable sofa swings that are free-standing or hanging. Propped up by lacquered stainless steel with plated joints, they are available in a wide colour selection of weather-resistant synthetic leather.

Whether it is dawn or sunset, the clear acrylic rods of MYFACE’s Houdini Daybed scatters waves of light and shadow all around its structure, creating an artful composition of pattern on the floor.

Lime Lace

Perk up a monochromatic pool bar with these inflatable Floofy bar stools by French designer Mojow for Lime Lace. The seat is made of thermoplastic polyurethane, a new eco-responsible material that offers exceptional resistance to abrasion and grease, while the legs are made of stainless steel. They come in six colours: transparent, green, black, orange, pink and blue.

Trona

From Italian outdoor lifestyle specialist and yacht outfitter Trona comes a small collection of stylish all-white floating accessories. Clad in marine-grade eco-leather, they span armchairs to trays. This Floating Bar holds the requisite number of champagne buckets required for a decent party, even if you can’t invite more guests to fully utilise the 17 glasses.

Hommés Studio

Parasols are often overlooked as a poolside design feature, but not with Hommés Studio’s eye-catching Elektra Garden’s Sombrilla. Multi-functional and incorporated with wheels, it has a lacquered stainless steel base that can be separated and used as a side table.

Inspired by the conceptual works of French-American painter and sculptor Marcel Duchamp, Hommés Studio’s Marcel Sunbed is a piece of contemporary art upholstered with leather and fitted with polished stainless steel legs.

Lujo

This special edition of Lujo’s popular hammock flaunts the Tropicalia fabric collection created jointly by Mokum and acclaimed Australian designer Catherine Martin. The tropical prints hail from hand-painted drawings that are transferred to outdoor-ready, solution-dyed polyester canvas produced exclusively in Italy. Available in six colour versions, the free-standing hammock is built to last, with components made of kwila hardwood, Duratec powder-coated aluminium and a clever waterproofing system.

LUXXU

This stainless steel and carrara marble MYSA Mayer Centre Table is sculptural, adjustable and so versatile that it could work indoors as a coffee table or as a showpiece out on your open-air lounge pad.

Versace

Fans of Donatella Versace’s Jungle Print can now lend this unmistakable aesthetic to their outdoor furniture. The Jungle outdoor collection from Versace Home by Marquis QSquare showcases an impressive variety of products, from daybeds and armchairs, to lanterns and a really cool firepit table. The finish is luxurious too, showcasing high-tech suede accents and sleek grey teak wood.

Minotti

Designed for open-air living that offers the comfort of the indoors, Minotti’s Sunray seating system by Rodolfo Dordoni envelops occupants in an intimate, relaxing ambience. Featuring a natural teak wood platform, a polished bronze structure and a curved backrest with interwoven cords in bronze or ecru colours, the pieces include an armchair, sofas, composite seating elements, a chaise lounge, a love seat, and a daybed with reclining backrest. For upholstery options, choose from Minotti’s extensive Textile Collection of various textures and colours.

Flexform

Designed by Antonio Critterio, the svelte Atlante Daybed brings Mediterranean chic to your poolside. Its metal base has an epoxy powder- coat finish in a series of sophisticated shades, while the water-repellent elastic webbing comes in white, sand, grey and anthracite to create elegant contrasts or subtle tone-on-tone pairings. The comfortably soft mattress is filled with blown polyester fibre and lined with elegant grosgrain piping. A simple mechanism allows the angle of inclination of the solid iroko backrest to be easily adjusted, and it also comes in a version with aluminium posterior wheels to smoothly shift its position.

Muuto

Muuto’s first-ever outdoor furniture collection, the Linear Steel Series by Thomas Bentzen, combines a contemporary aesthetic with functionality, longevity and durability. Consisting of a table and bench in various sizes, the pieces are made of lacquered steel that has been powder-coated for a matte feel in four different colours: black, off-white, dark green and burnt orange. Other details include folded edges, half-circular intersecting legs and small spacing for easy outflow of water. Also available are small cafe tables and stackable chairs.

(Main and featured image: MYFACE)

This story first appeared in the July 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.