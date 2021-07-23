Enjoy the convenience of the city at your fingertips as well as a sanctum of lush greenery to come home to at these luxury residences in Singapore by City Developments Limited (CDL).

The perfect harmony of history and home: Haus on Handy

Right in the heart of the city, Haus on Handy boasts a prime location in one of the highly sought-after residential enclaves in District 9, just steps away from the Dhoby Ghaut and Somerset shopping districts of Orchard.

The luxurious 188-unit condominium spread across two towers grants residents great accessibility to malls like Plaza Singapura, downtown offices, good schools and a host of restaurants and entertainment facilities such as cinemas, concert halls and art galleries. Need to venture further? The Dhoby Ghaut MRT interchange for the North-South, North-East and Circle Lines is only a two-minute walk away.

Even at home, a suite of recreation options awaits. A rare heritage bungalow formerly known as the Tower House sitting at the edge of the property along Mount Sophia has been converted into an exclusive Club Haus, a two- storey building with several fitness studios, lounge areas and tranquil green spaces.

To complement the modern lifestyle of city dwellers, the apartments, which range from 420 sq ft for a one-bedroom to 1,141 sq ft for a three-bedroom, are fitted with a Wireless Smart Home System that can be controlled from mobile phones for added convenience and security. Every unit also boasts fittings and appliances from top European brands like Hansgrohe, Villeroy & Boch, V-ZUG and Bosch.

A new icon of prestige: Irwell Hill Residences

Perched on an enviable location in the upscale District 9, Irwell Hill Residences by CDL is designed with quality and sustainability at its heart, inspired by a renewed focus on wellness and health in recent times.

The 540-unit condominium is just five minutes’ walk to Great World, a short stroll to the upcoming Great World MRT station (Thomson-East Coast Line), and close to Orchard MRT station (North-South Line) as well as the Orchard Road shopping belt. While it is well-connected to the city, it is also ensconced in tranquillity – a large proportion of the development is dedicated to the landscape and facilities, presenting a stunning contrast to the striking champagne gold pixel-patterned facade of its two 36-storey towers.

A notable landscape feature is the seamless integration of majestic, conserved heritage raintrees, thanks to the world-renowned architecture practice MVRDV from the Netherlands and ADDP Architects from Singapore. Through sustainable construction, the architecture also connects the botanical grounds with the outdoor spaces of the balconies to create a green and serene living experience.

To cater to those working from home, function rooms are equipped to host meetings and conferences, and residents also have exclusive use of a purpose-designed workspace. Named Vista Co-Work, the bespoke workstations located at Level 24 of both towers are equipped with Wi-Fi, charging points and a spectacular view. These thoughtful touches also extend to the apartments, where residents can transform spaces to accommodate working from home – built-in within the Studio and 1-Bedroom + Study units, the kitchen countertops can be converted into workstations, extended kitchen preparation spaces and dining tables. The interiors incorporate quality materials, as well as fittings and appliances from reputable names like Gessi, Geberit, Miele and Bosch. Each unit also comes with marble flooring in the living and dining area, as well as a Smart Hub gateway allowing homeowners to remotely control the air conditioning and lighting, via a mobile app.

Both developments by CDL have a team of hospitality-trained Residential Hosts, who are available to assist residents with a range of services from day-to-day needs such as arranging for laundry and delivery acceptance and transport bookings, to special occasions like catering for parties and restaurant reservations.

Visit cdlhomes.com.sg for more details on CDL’s luxury properties and to explore the virtual show units, or call 8783 1818 for a presentation.

(All images: CDL)

This story first appeared in the July 2021 issue of Luxe Living/Prestige Singapore.