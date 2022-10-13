New luxury property in Hong Kong: K11 ARTUS at Victoria Dockside embodies gracious living

Full-service luxury residence K11 ARTUS in Hong Kong’s Victoria Dockside ticks all the right boxes for city slickers.

Imagine waking up every morning to views of the Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong cityscape, while being ensconced in an inviting and stylish retreat whose interiors are designed by globally acclaimed architect André Fu and his studio AFSO. In each of the 287 residences at K11 ARTUS, Fu has created a home that resembles that of a contemporary artist’s residence, complete with bespoke vintage-inspired furnishings and the most indulgent comforts.

Conceptualised as an abode for the worldly traveller who craves creative stimulation and engagement with like-minded people, the design of K11 ARTUS is based on historical venues where creatives and intellectuals had gathered. The inspiring ambience at K11 ARTUS certainly befits its location within the new Victoria Dockside development, which is a sprawling 3 million sq ft art and design district at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront.

This US$2.6 billion development includes the K11 Atelier office tower and K11 MUSEA, a cutting-edge experiential retail, dining, cultural and art destination. The latter offers a fantastic world of shopping, gourmet discoveries and fine art appreciation right at the doorstep of K11 ARTUS’ residents. In fact, the property’s name is a portmanteau combining the word “art” with “domus”. Apart from André Fu for the interiors, other creative maestros involved in the project are Kohn Pedersen Fox for the building’s architecture, and Bangkok-based P Landscape (PLA) for the green spaces.

No matter the size, every residence boasts wraparound balconies shaped organically like waves, affording residents floor-to-ceiling panoramas – whether it’s a studio apartment or a swanky penthouse.

Single guests or couples could opt for a studio apartment or one-bedroom unit. One-bedders with an added study are also excellent for those working from home. Suitable for families or guests who desire more space are the two- and three-bedders. The largest three-bedroom residence is bigger than the average luxury apartment in Hong Kong with the same number of rooms.

At the pinnacle of luxury living are three stunning, well-appointed penthouses. Each is a signature showcase of the design ethos of three internationally renowned names: Joyce Wang Studio, Fiona Barratt Interiors and Nemaworkshop.

A very popular choice among singles or couples who love light-filled living and dining areas is the Grand Harbour One. As its name suggests, it is a one-bedroom apartment that commands a bird’s eye view of the Victoria Harbour. A walk-in closet offers excellent storage solution for a long-term stay, while an expansive, tub-fitted bathroom is the perfect sanctuary away from the city’s bustle.

Residents who enjoy the culinary arts are afforded a modern, fully equipped kitchen. If they choose to entertain, they could serve guests in their well-appointed dining area using fine porcelain tableware provided in each apartment. Those passionate about design also have access to a well-stocked library of design coffee-table books. With such excellent amenities, work-from-home arrangements have never been this attractive.

To unwind and refresh the mind, K11 ARTUS residents could take a stroll around the residence’s public areas to discover its inspiring art collection that’s constantly being updated. For some human connection, guests could bond over a game of chess in The Living Room; join other fitness warriors in working up a sweat at the well-equipped gym; and soak up the sun and scenery at the popular rooftop outdoor infinity pool. Come sunset, the poolside is unsurpassed for enjoying the vista spanning Victoria Harbour to Hong Kong Island.

K11 ARTUS calls all its team members “artisans” for the fact that they could tailor the most perfect experiences based on your every need. For example, its front-of-house team could arrange for a detailed art tour within K11 ARTUS, and they are also known for their spontaneous little gestures, such as birthday treats and festive goodies, which residents find especially endearing. For the utmost convenience, a 24-hour digital concierge is available to see to your needs. On your TV, you can easily order a meal on from the restaurants in the K11 precinct.

Culture vultures will be pleased to know that K11 ARTUS curates all the artworks showcased within the property, including some heritage works by local masters. It has also recently launched its Artist In Residence programme. During each artist’s stay at K11 ARTUS, he or she will produce a piece of artwork inspired by the immersive experiences and interactions at the property. This October, the featured artist will be writer and illustrator Sophia Hotung.

In the true spirit of “living with art”, part of K11 ARTUS’ revenue goes towards the K11 Craft and Guild Foundation, a non-profit entity that preserves Chinese craftsmanship trades in danger of disappearing.

This story first appeared in the Oct 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.