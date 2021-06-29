Property spotlight: Opus Bay, a new township in Batam with residential, hospitality, entertainment and business offerings

In the near future, just a 40min ferry ride will take you to a new and stunning township in Batam that is modelled as an upscale lifestyle destination.

Named Opus Bay, it is a 125ha fully integrated development located right next to Batam’s Waterfront Ferry Terminal, which will serve as a dedicated international terminal for residents and tourists arriving from Singapore’s Harbourfront Ferry Terminal.

Developed by Singapore-based regional property juggernaut Tuan Sing Holdings, Opus Bay is designed as a one-stop hub that combines residential, hospitality, entertainment and business offerings. Set along a panoramic bay and nestled amid tropical greenery, the ambitious seafront destination will be launched in several phases over the next decade.

The first phase of the Opus Bay residential collection spans approximately 40ha land for two types of residences that are expected to be completed within the next three to five years. The first is a gated community of resort-style three- to six-bedroom luxury villas dreamt up by ONG&ONG. The second is the high-rise Balmoral Tower, which is designed by RT+Q and houses studios and one- to three-bedroom apartments overlooking the waterfront. Other world-class architects Tuan Sing is collaborating with are Lead8 for the retail zone, and Park + Associates for the ferry terminal.

In the pipeline are the Shopping Galleria, a retail street hosting fashion and lifestyle brands, world-class amenities and attractions, an entertainment hub, and an exclusive Opus Club House. On the retail front, Tuan Sing is working with Mitra Adiperkasa, a leading lifestyle retailer in Indonesia with a portfolio of over 2,600 retail stores. The developer is also looking to partner with other parties to launch leading international fashion, sports, and lifestyle brands and F&B experiences.

Future projects at Opus Bay will also include international education and medical facilities, as well as hotels and tourist attractions.

